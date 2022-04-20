Ashton in US For Planning Meetings

Wednesday, 20th Apr 2022 10:20 Town CEO Mark Ashton is currently in the US holding planning meetings with the Blues' ownership group. The club has posted a photo on social media of Ashton with Mark Detmer (second left), one of the Three Lions, Mark Steed (third left), the chief investment officer of Arizona’s Public Safety Personnel Retirement System (PSPRS), and Ed Schwartz (second right), investment group ORG’s CEO and director of Town owners Gamechanger 20 Ltd. ORG manage funds for PSPRS, who ultimately hold the biggest stake in the club following last year's takeover. 🇺🇸 Mark Ashton is currently in the US for planning meetings with Mark Steed and the #itfc ownership group. pic.twitter.com/BUD2Oh3Pai — Ipswich Town FC (@IpswichTown) April 20, 2022

Photo: ITFC



Bazza8564 added 11:06 - Apr 20

No doubt getting the budgets agreed before the window opens 0

