Ashton in US For Planning Meetings
Wednesday, 20th Apr 2022 10:20
Town CEO Mark Ashton is currently in the US holding planning meetings with the Blues' ownership group.
The club has posted a photo on social media of Ashton with Mark Detmer (second left), one of the Three Lions, Mark Steed (third left), the chief investment officer of Arizona’s Public Safety Personnel Retirement System (PSPRS), and Ed Schwartz (second right), investment group ORG’s CEO and director of Town owners Gamechanger 20 Ltd.
ORG manage funds for PSPRS, who ultimately hold the biggest stake in the club following last year's takeover.
Photo: ITFC
