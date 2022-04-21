Tractor Girls Miss Out on Title as Saints Confirmed as Champions

Thursday, 21st Apr 2022 13:13 Ipswich Town Women have congratulated Southampton on winning the FAWNL Southern Premier Division title. The Blues and Saints have vied at the top of the table all season but the Hampshire side secured top spot via a 2-0 home victory over local rivals Portsmouth last night. Southampton's 2-1 victory over Town at the Goldstar Ground earlier this month was a decisive blow with the Blues subsequently drawing 1-1 at home to strugglers Chichester & and Selsey the following week. The Saints will now face the winners of the FAWNL Northern Premier Division, Wolverhampton Wanderers, in a play-off for a place in the Women's Championship. Town will look to confirm second place when they host Oxford, who are third, in their penultimate game of the season and their final home fixture of the campaign on Sunday. 🏆 Ipswich Town would like to congratulate Southampton on winning the FAWNL Southern Premier Division title last night.



It was an exciting title battle that raged on for many months and showcased the true strength of the south.



Best of luck in the playoff final 🤝#itfc pic.twitter.com/LUXudHxWQb — Ipswich Town FC Women (@ITFCWomen) April 21, 2022

Photo: Ross Halls



terry_butchers_twin added 13:44 - Apr 21

Congratulations to Southampton but what a great season for our girls!! Let’s hope next season we are celebrating a DOUBLE PROMOTION!!!, 0

