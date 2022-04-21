Aluko Out, Penney and Burns Suffer Knocks But Vincent-Young Ready For Return

Thursday, 21st Apr 2022 14:59 Town are set to be without Sone Aluko, Matt Penney is a big doubt and Wes Burns will be assessed ahead of Saturday’s final away game of the season at Crewe, while Kane Vincent-Young is ready for a return having been back in training for a week. Aluko, who was stood with the Town analysts during Tuesday’s 2-2 draw with Wigan, suffered his knock last weekend. “Sone has a knee injury from the last collision [with goalkeeper Viktor Johansson] in the Rotherham game,” manager Kieran McKenna said. “So that timeline-wise is going to make it difficult for him to get back on the pitch for Charlton. “It's not a major injury, but it's one that's going to take a couple of weeks to settle, so he's going to try and make himself available for the Charlton game, but we have to see how that one goes. “We had quite a few knocks again the other night. Matt Penney picked up a heavy dead leg in the first half, so that was why he was unable to come out for the second half and he's very doubtful at the moment for Saturday. “And then we have some of the boys who have been playing a little bit more carrying some knocks. “Wes got a heavy one on his ankle very early in the game that he managed to play on through, but there's a little bit of bruising there, so again he's not trained and we have to make a judgement on how he is for Saturday. “We've not made too many decisions yet and we're going to have to wait until Friday's session and see how people come through it and see what the squad looks like for Saturday.” However, there is better news on Vincent-Young, who hasn’t featured since the Cheltenham game in February. “Kane Vincent-Young will definitely travel with the squad,” McKenna said. “He's now trained for a week, so we feel he is now ready for involvement and he will definitely travel with the squad on Saturday. “He’s had a couple of different injuries over the last couple of months, but it’s been his hamstring recently so he missed a couple of weeks with that. “But, as I say, he’s now trained with the group fully for about a week and we feel like he’s just at the point where he has the confidence to go into match action.” Midfielder Lee Evans remains out but hasn’t yet been ruled out of involvement on the final day of the campaign. “Lee Evans is still not on the grass yet, so it's looking very difficult before the end of the season,” McKenna said. “But we're still not ruling it out for the Charlton if he can get back training next week, then he can maybe have some involvement for that game, but it's looking less likely as each week goes past.” George Edmundson (ankle) is looking unlikely to feature before the end of the season, while it's already been confirmed that Kyle Edwards (quad) and Kayden Jackson (hamstring) won't be back until pre-season.

Photo: Pagepix



