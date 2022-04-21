McKenna: We Could Look to Give Experience to a Couple of the Young Players

Thursday, 21st Apr 2022 15:07 Town boss Kieran McKenna says one or two of the club’s younger players could be in the squad which travels to Crewe ahead of Saturday’s final away game of the season. With the Railwaymen already relegated and the Blues out of the play-off running, the game is a dead rubber, although McKenna is still keen that his side claim the three points. Asked whether any of the U23s might be on the coach which travels up tomorrow, he said: “Yes, possibly. My first thought is that we need to put out a competitive team, a team that gives us a really good chance to go and win the game and continue the development of our performances. “But it’s also a possibility that in the last couple of games we’ll look to give a little bit of experience and exposure to a couple of the young players who have been doing well, both in terms of travelling with the group and being around the team and understanding a little bit better how we do things and also maybe some exposure on the pitch. There’s a chance that we’ll make a couple of changes to the travelling squad.” Centre-half Elkan Baggott would already have been in the squad as cover at centre-half with midfielder or left-back Cameron Humphreys and forward Tawanda Chirewa among those likely to be under consideration for joining the Indonesia international Quizzed on who those players might be in his thoughts, McKenna said: “I won’t go into too many names because we haven’t spoken to the players yet. There was a big group of U23s who have trained with us and they’re in that group who are trying to make themselves available for selection.”

