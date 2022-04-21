McKenna: There Haven't Been Any Discussions With Out-of-Contract Players Yet

Thursday, 21st Apr 2022 15:35 Town boss Kieran McKenna says discussions have taken place internally on the futures of the club’s out-of-contract players but that conversations with those individuals won’t happen until the end of next week at the earliest. While it's known that striker Kayden Jackson is in talks regarding a new contract with his current terms up in the summer, James Norwood, Sone Aluko and Tom Carroll are among those whose deals are also up in June with the club having a year’s option for Norwood and Aluko. Tomas Holy, Bailey Clements, Brett McGavin and Myles Kenlock, on loan at Port Vale, Stevenage, King's Lynn and Colchester respectively, are also out of contract and look set to move on in the summer. As reported earlier in the week, Town have taken the one-year option on Ben Morris’s deal, while Tyreece Simpson has told the club he wants to move on. Bersant Celina, Macauley Bonne, Tyreeq Bakinson and Dominic Thompson are all on loan. “They’ve been discussed internally, there are obviously two games left so nothing is in cement yet, but we’ve obviously had those discussions internally and have a good idea where we want to take the squad,” McKenna said when asked whether decisions have been made on the out-of-contract squad members. “But there haven’t been any discussions with players yet, it’s not the right time to discuss that. At the back end of next week and beyond we’ll sit down with the player individually and discuss what’s going to be right for them, what’s going to be right for the club.” Quizzed on whether he plans to keep Bakinson, who has been a regular for most of the time since his January loan move from Bristol City, he said: “I think again that’s a conversation for after Charlton and a conversation that needs to be had on a personal level with the player first of all before anything is communicated. “I think Tyreeq has enjoyed his experience here, I think he’s developed in his time here and has improved probably almost game by game and how now got himself up to a good level and I think in terms of his future that’s a conversation that needs to be had on a personal level between him and me first of all and then between other interested agents and then that can be communicated publicly.”

Photo: TWTD



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



BlueBlood90 added 15:39 - Apr 21

Sounds like we'll want to make Bakinson permanent. 1

Suffolkboy added 16:03 - Apr 21

As ever one reads what KM has to say without ever feeling he dodges or avoids but communicates discretely and purposefully providing sensible pointers to the future without abusing any proper aspect of confidentiality .

He commands our respect and his audience is always worthwhile .

We’ve a really good man full of integrity !

COYB 1

Europablue added 16:10 - Apr 21

Bailey Clements seemed like the next player to step up to the first team and now it looks like he's on his way out. It's such a harsh game. 0

Len_Brennan added 16:19 - Apr 21

James Norwood - out

Sone Aluko - keep

Tom Carroll - out

Tomas Holy - out

Bailey Clements - out

Brett McGavin -out

Myles Kenlock - out

Bersant Celina - keep

Macauley Bonne - out (we need a dependable center forward for next season)

Tyreeq Bakinson - keep

Dominic Thompson - out (we can do better in terms of attacking threat) 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments