McKenna Keen to Have a Closer Look at Ndaba With Baggott Set For Similar Path

Thursday, 21st Apr 2022 16:00 Blues boss Kieran McKenna says centre-half Corrie Ndaba, who has spent the season on loan in League Two at Salford, is someone he wants to have a closer look at and that fellow central defender Elkan Baggott could follow a similar path next season. Ndaba, 22, has had a successful spell with the Ammies this season, making 28 starts and two sub appearances and scoring his first senior goal, featuring at left-back as well as at the heart of the defence. The one-time Irish U21 call-up, who has previously had stints on loan at Ayr United, Hemel Hempstead and Chelmsford City, has made four starts for Town, all in cups. Ndaba is contracted to the Blues until the summer of 2023 with the club having an option for a further season. “Corrie’s someone who’s had a good season,” McKenna said. “I haven’t been able to see him live yet, I’ve seen some stuff on video but I certainly want to watch much more over the next couple of weeks whenever our schedule closes down in terms of the games programme. “He’s a good player, I like his profile, people have spoken highly about him over his time here and how he’s done at Salford, so he’s someone I want to have a closer look at and then decide what’s going to be the best pathway, both for him and for the club.” Baggott, 19, made his league bow at Rotherham last Saturday and McKenna says a spell out on loan next season has been discussed with the Indonesia international.



“That’s a good possibility and something that we’ve spoken about with Elkan personally,” he said. “That’s one good option for a young centre-half. Picking up a full season of regular starts can be a big step in your development, as we’ve seen with many centre-halves over the years with Luke Woolfenden easy to make an example of in terms of his experience of going out to Swindon and getting a full season.



“That’s definitely one really good possibility for Elkan, but it needs to be the right club, the right environment and all the right aspects need to fit together for it to be the right experience for Elkan, and if we find that then the possibility of him getting a year’s experience somewhere is definitely one we’re looking at.”

