Town On Course For Highest Season Ticket Sales in a Decade

Thursday, 21st Apr 2022 18:20

Town say they are on course to sell more season tickets ahead of 2022/23 than they have in more than a decade.

The renewal and early bird phase one window closes at 5pm on Friday evening, the last chance for existing season ticket holders to renew their seats at the lowest price.

Early bird phase two begins at 10am on Tuesday 3rd May and runs until Thursday 30th June with a pause between Monday 23rd May and Monday 30th May to allow ticket office staff to process seat releases and other administrative work.

From Friday 1st July, season tickets will be available at full price until Saturday 30th July, the opening day of the season.

“We're delighted with season ticket sales so far,” CEO Mark Ashton told the club site. “I have been informing the ownership group this week in the US with the figures and they are blown away by the support, but let's not stop here. We need to be all in this together.

“On behalf of the football club, I would like to thank everyone who has committed for next season.”

During 2021/22, the Blues had around 13,800 season ticket holders.

Full details on 2022/23 season tickets can be found here.





Photo: Matchday Images