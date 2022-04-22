Walton: We’ve Got to Look to Win the Last Two and End the Season On a High Note

Friday, 22nd Apr 2022 06:00 Town goalkeeper Christian Walton and his colleagues are determined to end the current campaign with a maximum haul of six points from Saturday’s visit to rock-bottom Crewe and the home clash with Charlton a week later, on the final day of the League One season. The Blues have dropped two places to 11th in recent weeks after a run of just one win in seven games – and seven points from the 21 available – that has allowed both Portsmouth and Bolton Wanderers to leapfrog them in the table. But nothing can stop Walton & Co being encouraged about their prospects for next term, which will kick off on Saturday 30th July, a week earlier than usual due to the World Cup being staged in Qatar over five weeks in November and December this year. Walton, 26, said: “I know we lost to Rotherham by the only goal last Saturday and then Wigan scored late on to get a draw on Tuesday, but they are the top two sides in League One this season and if we had taken just one of our early chances at Rotherham I think it could have been a very different game. “They were not on a good run – just one win in seven and three of them defeats – and an early goal from us would have had their fans on their backs straight away. “They were on their backs for large spells of the first half, when it was still 0-0, so imagine what it would have been like if they had fallen behind. “We were disappointed to concede the goal we did because it was from the second phase of a set piece, a long throw. We’ve also got to take massive confidence from Tuesday night’s draw with Wigan because we faced a team sat on top of the league for most of the season and, not surprisingly, being talked about as the best in the league. “I thought we dominated them and gave them a really tough game. I spoke to a few members of their staff, people I’ve known since I was at Wigan on loan, and they said it was the toughest game they’d had, in terms of trying to get control of the game. “That’s got to be pleasing for everyone and as far as the next two games are concerned, we’ve got to be looking to win them both to end the season on a high note and then come back after a break to start preparing for next season.” With Crewe’s relegation fate already decided – they have won just seven of their 44 games to date – the Railwaymen are heading back to League Two after winning the title two years ago in the campaign cut short by the Covid pandemic and ultimately decided on a points per game basis. But Walton refuses to take anything for granted, warning: “Crewe have been relegated so there is no pressure whatsoever on them now. You only have to look at their last game at Sheffield Wednesday on Tuesday night, when they lost 1-0 and the only goal was a penalty. “Not conceding from open play against a Wednesday side that have been flying in the league was enough to suggest that Saturday could be difficult for us. It will be a different type of game but we want to go there and win, and put on a good performance. “We need to respect Crewe because they have good players, just as a lot of opponents this season have shown. We need to get the fundamentals right and then look to impose our style on the game. We really want to win the two games we have left.” Cornishman Walton’s first club, Plymouth, have confounded many pundits by remaining in the thick of the battle for play-off places, although their final two games are against Wigan and MK Dons, two of only four teams ahead of them in the table. Walton added: “I’d be really pleased for them if they make it. They have done really well this season, although I was really buzzing when we beat them recently as it demonstrated how good we are if we can beat teams like that. “Full credit to them because they have obviously picked up some very good results along the way. They’ve had a tough few weeks with games against a lot of the top sides, but they have come through that spell and are still very much in contention. “It’s a tough finish for them but if they can pick up the necessary points to be in the play-offs it will be very good for them and will show how far they have come since promotion two years ago. I want us to be in that position next season and I am optimistic about our chances. I feel we can be ready for that. “It’s not been a normal season in League One, as you can see if you look at the top of the Championship and League Two. On our points we would normally be in the play-offs. It’s ridiculous in our league and there must be some sort of record number of points needed to get into the top six. “I suppose it shows that the bottom teams have not been able to take many points from the top teams and it could be the same again next year. It’s a competitive league and I don’t think that will change but I do feel confident about own chances.”

Photo: Matchday Images



