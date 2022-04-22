Walton: Pleasing the Way We Controlled the Game Against Wigan

Friday, 22nd Apr 2022 06:00 Goalkeeper Christian Walton believes Town’s last two games, even if they only collected one point from the six available, demonstrated why they envisage being genuine promotion contenders next season. The Blues’ brave bid to gatecrash the play-offs may have failed but Walton looks no further than the performances against League One’s top two sides, Rotherham and leaders Wigan, in the space of just three days to back his view. Reflecting on Tuesday’s 2-2 home draw, in which ex-Town striker Will Keane netted twice to earn the Latics a point, Walton said: “We were disappointed as a team because we played so well throughout the game. “We dominated possession and I don’t think they really threatened us up until they scored the set-play goal that put them in front just before half-time. “We were doubly disappointed when they conceded from a corner because we knew it was one of their strengths and we had put so much work into preparing for them. “We knew set pieces would represent one of their biggest threats and it was the same at Rotherham on Saturday. We knew their main threat would come from corners and free-kicks. “Overall, we were disappointed, but at the same time we were pleased with how we performed and with the energy and work rate from all the boys. “The way we controlled the game against Wigan was really pleasing and it was a shame we couldn’t hold on for the last few minutes to get the win I felt we deserved.”

Walton played a key role in the midweek game, sparing team-mate Janoi Donacien’s blushes with a smart save from left wing-back Joe Bennett, a former team-mate of the keeper when he was on loan at Brighton a few years back. Donacien, a leading candidate in the end-of-season fans’ poll to decide who is crowned Player of the Year, made an uncharacteristic error in attempting to chest the ball back to Walton. But, just as Bennett read the situation and nipped between the pair in an effort to find the net, Walton was equally alert to the danger and successfully blocked his attempt. Asked if the ex-Accrington Stanley defender owed him one, Walton replied: “It’s about the collective. If I was to make a mistake, or any of the players for that matter, it’s nice when someone can get you out of trouble. We’re a team and individual errors are going to happen, but we’re a team and we look after each other. “I was able to help out JD in that situation on Tuesday night but in another game it could be JD helping me when I get something wrong. It’s all part and parcel of the game, and we all make mistakes, whether we like it or not. “Janoi’s been excellent all season and what was pleasing about it was that after I made that save, we went up the other end and scored on the back of it just a couple of minutes later.” Looking back to the narrow 1-0 defeat at Rotherham, when Town were beaten by Michael Smith’s 78th-minute strike, Walton added to the chorus of praise directed at 19-year-old Indonesian international Elkan Baggott, who made his league debut in South Yorkshire. Walton said: “Elkan did very well and I can assure you Rotherham away is not an easy game at the best of times, never mind for a league debut. The early kick-off, the fact that the game was live on Sky, these are extra pressures as well and I’m sure he was thinking about it beforehand. “I remember when I made my debut – I was also 19 – and all sorts of things were going through my mind. I had a few nerves and wanted to impress, so Elkan can be very proud of how he performed on what was such a big occasion for him. “He was calm throughout and never looked flustered, and he must take massive confidence from his display. “He should be pushing next season to be in and around the first team more regularly and he knows what is required of him if he is going to win a place in the side. He needs to get ahead of the guys who have played most of the games this season. “He’s got everything going for him at the age of 19 – his stature, his size and the fact that he can play – and all the lads were very pleased for him. “None of us were surprised, though, because he’s been training with the squad for some time and we knew what he could do. “It’s always good for the club when an academy graduate comes through and it’s clear to see Elkan has impressed the new manager in the past months. “He will remember his debut for a long, long time to come. It’s a landmark in every player’s career, a huge step in the right direction, and he will want more of the same next season.” Asked if he remembered his own senior debut, Walton added: “Remember it? I’ll never forget it. It was for Brighton less than a year after I moved there from my first club, Plymouth. “It came in a League Cup tie at Tottenham in October 2014 when we lost 2-0. The old White Hart Lane, obviously, and a massive game for me. “I was thrown in at the deep end but it was the best thing for me. I didn’t have much time to think about it and I just went out and did my thing. I didn’t feel I was under a lot of pressure – the same circumstances as Elkan was in really. “It was just a case of going out and playing my game and, most importantly, enjoying it. It’s a big thing to be making your senior debut at 19 and I did okay. Harry Kane got Spurs’ second goal but I’m not the only keeper he’s scored against!”

