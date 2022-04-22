Ex-Town Full-Back Ward Retires
Friday, 22nd Apr 2022 09:59
Former Town left-back Stephen Ward has announced his retirement from football, aged 36.
Ward was with the Blues during 2020/21, making 29 starts and one sub appearance before being released last summer.
The 50-times-capped Republic of Ireland international has spent this season with Walsall with whom he has made 28 starts and played two games from the bench.
Prior to his year with Town, the Dubliner had been with Stoke for a season following five years with Burnley, having started his career in England with Wolves under Mick McCarthy, who he joined from hometown club Bohemians in 2007. He had a loan spell with Brighton during 2013/14.
“I have decided to retire now as I feel my body is telling me it’s time to stop playing. I have really enjoyed my last season as a professional at Walsall and I am grateful to both [former head coach] Matt Taylor and [current head coach] Michael Flynn for how they have handled my last season,” he told the Saddlers’ official website.
“I want to thank all the players, staff, the chairman and the fans for making it a very special year for me.
“Unfortunately we didn’t achieve what we wanted to on the pitch but I felt after securing our status in the league last Friday, it was a perfect time to stop and let the manager and lads finish the season strong and set them up for next season which I have no doubt will be a massive success.
“I have lived every kid’s dream. It is with a heavy heart that I have come to this decision but I am looking forward to the next chapter in my life. Thanks again, Wardy.”
Photo: Matchday Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 288 bloggers
The M Word by Chickenstochurchmans
As new players and staff have arrived at Portman Road over the last year Town have frequently been described as a ‘massive’ club much to the amusement of older fans like myself.
The Opportunity to Build Bonds by ipswichscott
There is a quote at the back of the Sir Bobby Robson Stand where Sir Bobby says a club is about “the passion, the noise, the feeling of belonging”.
A Curious Hat-Trick by JC62
I’ll straight away advise you that the following might not be what you’re used to reading on an Ipswich Town website. I have to confess that I’m a lifelong Fulham fan and my usual scribblings are carried on the Fulham Focus website. However I achieved a curious hat-trick by attending Saturday’s game and thought my own little trip down memory lane might be of interest.
The Swinging Sixty by ElephantintheRoom
Sixty years ago this year Town won the top division, so if you look upon your relationship with Ipswich Town as some sort of marriage this year marks the diamond jubilee of that remarkable achievement.
Five Reasons to Be Optimistic and Five Reasons to Remain Cautious by adamisablue2
Just after Conor Chaplin crashed home his penalty and Town's fourth against Gillingham on Saturday, I turned to my friends in the stand and uttered the [probably] famous last words of “the road to Wembley starts here boys!”
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]