Ex-Town Full-Back Ward Retires

Friday, 22nd Apr 2022 09:59 Former Town left-back Stephen Ward has announced his retirement from football, aged 36. Ward was with the Blues during 2020/21, making 29 starts and one sub appearance before being released last summer. The 50-times-capped Republic of Ireland international has spent this season with Walsall with whom he has made 28 starts and played two games from the bench. Prior to his year with Town, the Dubliner had been with Stoke for a season following five years with Burnley, having started his career in England with Wolves under Mick McCarthy, who he joined from hometown club Bohemians in 2007. He had a loan spell with Brighton during 2013/14. “I have decided to retire now as I feel my body is telling me it’s time to stop playing. I have really enjoyed my last season as a professional at Walsall and I am grateful to both [former head coach] Matt Taylor and [current head coach] Michael Flynn for how they have handled my last season,” he told the Saddlers’ official website. “I want to thank all the players, staff, the chairman and the fans for making it a very special year for me. “Unfortunately we didn’t achieve what we wanted to on the pitch but I felt after securing our status in the league last Friday, it was a perfect time to stop and let the manager and lads finish the season strong and set them up for next season which I have no doubt will be a massive success. “I have lived every kid’s dream. It is with a heavy heart that I have come to this decision but I am looking forward to the next chapter in my life. Thanks again, Wardy.”

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



BlueBlood90 added 10:48 - Apr 22

I thought he'd retired before he got here 0

ThaiBlue added 10:59 - Apr 22

Good luck m8 good pro. 1

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments