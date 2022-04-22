U18s Host Barnsley

Friday, 22nd Apr 2022 10:52

Town’s U18s host Barnsley behind closed doors at Playford Road on Saturday morning.

The young Blues will be playing their final Professional Development League Two South home game of the campaign with only an away fixture at Watford remaining.

Adam Atay’s side are currently third in PDL2 South, which now looks the highest position they can finish this season.

The U18s are in action at Portman Road on Wednesday evening in the Professional Development League Cup final against Coventry City (KO 7pm).









Photo: Blair Ferguson