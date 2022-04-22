Celina Nominated For EFL Goal of the Season

Friday, 22nd Apr 2022 12:04 Forward Bersant Celina’s brilliant chip in the 2-1 home win against Crewe in November has been nominated for the 2022 EFL Goal of the Season award. The Kosovan international will discover whether he has carried off the gong at Sunday’s EFL Awards at the Grosvenor House Hotel in London’s Park Lane. Also nominated are Morecambe’s Cole Stockton for a strike in a home game against AFC Wimbledon, Alex Mowatt for his goal for West Brom away against Cardiff, QPR’s Andre Gray for netting at Derby, Ben Wilmot of Stoke at home to Preston and Barry Bannan for Sheffield Wednesday at the MK Dons. At the time, Celina described the goal, which he scored just before half-time, as his “best so far”. It won the League One Goal of the Month award for November. Town are also in the running for the EFL's Kin + Carta Family Club of the Year award along with MK Dons and Sheffield United. Fans can follow developments at awards live on the Sky Sports app from 7pm. ⚽ The 2022 EFL Goal of the Season Award will be hotly contested between six outstanding strikes!



Read more 👉 https://t.co/OJ7nmzxb65#EFL | #EFLAwards pic.twitter.com/JN2eYA6cX2 — EFL (@EFL) April 22, 2022

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments