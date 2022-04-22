No Swindon Return For Simpson

Friday, 22nd Apr 2022 14:10 Swindon Town head coach Ben Garner has ruled his club out of the running to sign Blues striker Tyreece Simpson, who manager Kieran McKenna yesterday revealed had informed the club he wants to move on in the summer. Simpson spent the first half of the season on loan in League Two at the County Ground and scored 11 goals before being recalled by the Blues due to his ongoing contract dispute which culminated in his request to move on. The 19-year-old is out of contract in the summer but with the Blues having an option for a further season which is likely to be exercised in order to achieve a fee rather than compensation. Garner wasn’t aware that Simpson would be available in the summer but in any case says his team won’t be among the contenders, despite their transfer embargo set to be lifted at the end of the season. “I haven’t seen that, but we just wouldn’t be in that market,” he told the Swindon Advertiser. “That’s going to require a transfer fee and that’s not a position we’re in as a football club at the moment. “I’d just like to see Tyreece kick on in his career now. He came here and did great, and he’s got the potential and ability to do great things in the game whether that’s at Ipswich or whether that’s somewhere else. I’d just like to see him make the most of his talent and potential moving forwards.” TWTD understands Championship Luton Town showed interest in Simpson in January and could well look at him again in the summer, while Cardiff City, Hull City and Barnsley were all linked during that window.

Photo: TWTD



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



Europablue added 14:23 - Apr 22

Absolute nonsense for the boy to move to a Championship when he can't force his way into a league one team. I'd give him a go from the bench if his attitude were right. His performances at Swindon should have opened the door to him. 0

Bildestoned added 14:44 - Apr 22

I suspect that when it comes to doors he and his agent have discovered a way of having them shut in their face. This young man’s football career could fizzle out before his eyes. 0

Pencilpete added 14:48 - Apr 22

I don't know the guy, i saw him play for Swindon on the telly and he looked a prospect but whatever the issue is between him and the club wether it's his attitude or an agent has got in his ear and making ridiculous demands or it could be something totally unrelated to that.



The bottom line is that if the lad wants to move on then why would he be in contention to play these last few games when the manager is looking and planning for next season ??



Take up the years option on him so we get a fee and a sell on clause and then let him go and wish him well.



sometimes things don't work out but as a fan base we shouldn't give the boy stick until we know the facts 0

OwainG1992 added 14:49 - Apr 22

Don't be surprised to see a Championship club get him on fairly low deal.

Maybe a Hull or somebody like that. 1

blues1 added 15:07 - Apr 22

No club of any note is gonna sign a player on the basis of 12 goals in lge2. On the back of hardly scoring at u23 level here. He may, or may not end up being a good player. But could, like others before him, be making the same mistake as the likes of Richard Wright for example. Who left the club way too soon and ended up hardly playing for the rest of his career. In Simpson s case, my guess is, he's more likely to end up playing local football and working a job 40 hrs a week, than he is to succeed at a higher level. Would ne more than happy for him to do well. But not holding my breath. At the end of the day tho, regardless of whether he does succeed or not, if he doesnt want to be here, then good riddance. 0

Radlett_blue added 15:39 - Apr 22

Swindon wouldn't ever have been in the running to sign Simpson. Let alone having to pay a fee, there is no way they could offer him a much better deal than Town. His goal will be a 1st or 2nd division club, who might give him a decent contract & then maybe loan him out. 0

itsonlyme added 15:40 - Apr 22

Can’t keep an unhappy player. Take up the option for one year and sell him. No problem! 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments