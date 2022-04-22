The Rebuilding Starts Now - Notes For Crewe Alexandra

Friday, 22nd Apr 2022 16:00 by TomTheWriter Town visit Crewe Alexandra for their final away game of the season and TomTheWriter assesses the mood in the opposition camp. With ninth place the highest Town can finish, the same position as last year, the Blues are looking to end the season with six points from their remaining two fixtures. Their Saturday opponents Crewe Alexandra were the first side in England to be relegated this year and they sit bottom of League One, six points behind Doncaster in 23rd. This season, Chris Long has carried the goal threat going forward, Tom Lowery will have plenty of third-tier suitors after his displays in the midfield with young defender Zac Williams a shining light in a bleak season. Alex Morris “Very pleased and surprised by the turnaround. I did not see the match and the performance will do [Alex] Morris and [Lee] Bell no harm if they want the managerial posts full-time”, “Morris sounded energised and actually sounded as if he knew what he was doing”, “It is still the same bunch of shell-shocked and wet-behind-the-ears players and I doubt that Morris and Bell will come up with anything radical to change.” Earlier this month, after relegation had been confirmed, David Artell was sacked as Crewe manager after five years at the club. His departure was widely expected throughout the season, but perhaps came as a shock this late in the season. “Certainly happy to see Morris and Bell return to the academy after they oversee the dregs of this season”, “I see that Morris and Bell will manage first-team affairs for the remaining few games of this pitiful season, but they should not be considered as candidates to replace Artell”, “I find it a little worrying that Alex Morris suggested he has plenty of new ideas to try and get a win out of the team.” After Artell left, he was replaced by Morris and Bell who have been promoted from within. So far, in their two games in charge, they have one win and one defeat. The State of Play “Anyway, the rebuilding starts now. We have to get a new manager in with a history of wanting to play football and respecting the academy. I agree with many that that has to be an outsider”, “I don't have any illusions that we'll be successful next season - a bit of consolidation will be good for the nerves - but think there's a shining light to look forward to”, “I would downgrade the soccer kickabout/academy and appoint a manager who will only play pros that can compete at League Two level.” As it stands, the Alex find themselves in 24th place in League One with seven wins, seven draws and 30 defeats from their 44 games. “Thank you Artell for mostly some great memories”, “I feel that we must look beyond our front door for his successor. Strangely we should have announced two more appointments last Friday but not heard anything, I wonder if this announcement today has altered plans there? Ironically Dave was part of the interviewing panel I believe”, “I agree Artell is a decent man, but it should have been time for change during December.” Crewe sit 13 places and 38 points behind Town heading into their fixture on Saturday. The Squad Currently in the Crewe squad they have a strong selection of youngsters gaining important first-team experience, with Williams and Connor O’Riordan both impressing at the back. However, their attack hasn’t been the strongest this season, sitting with the third worst attacking return of any teams in League One this season. Crewe fans have found a little to be positive about this season. “Sometimes we turn it on against the bigger teams”, “[Billy] Sass-Davies is strong and reasonably decent in the air”, “Think that our attacking formation will be quicker and more incisive this season.” However, on the other hand, they have found plenty to be negative about. “I reckon we will need a new goalkeeper, at least one experienced full-back, at least two new midfielders, including someone strong who can tackle and keep the ball and another who has an eye for a forward pass”, “Conceding goals from our own corners? This is becoming a regular, but not yet frequent, occurrence. This happens enough to let us know that other clubs know about this weakness”, “I have been watching the games all season and not just the whole match but individuals there is some absolute rubbish at the club the academy.” Sheffield Wednesday 1-0 Crewe Alexandra “So, still a loss but sounds a bit like a brave fight”, “Yes, a brave fight by all accounts and rode our luck for large swathes of the game”, “I suppose the only negative is only one shot in 90 minutes and you won’t win many games with that kind of stat.” “At least Morris has made them hard to beat which is a start with plenty of creative recruitment in the summer we should win more games next season”, “Would’ve been silly to hope for a result against a promotion-charging team, but a penalty to make the difference isn’t half a bad way to lose”, “That’s our 30th defeat of the season.” On Tuesday night, Crewe travelled to promotion chasing Sheffield Wednesday, and fell to a 1-0 defeat via a Lee Gregory penalty. Crewe Alexandra 3-1 AFC Wimbledon “Nice to see us playing four at the back even though neither full-back was a specialist in that position - I thought [Josh] Lundstrum was better”, “Very pleased and surprised by the turnaround”, “I called for a change at Christmas and I'm sure we would have at least made a fist of it instead of the head-in-the-sand approach favoured by the board and some of the supporters on here.” “Not pretty and the last 20 minutes of the first half had me convinced that nothing had changed. However, they were more positive going forward”, “Not a great performance but great to win and to manage three goals in a game”, “Helpful pass from the goalscorer to get us back in, then they reacted exactly as we might have done with the second soon after - wouldn't have been surprised if we'd got a third quickly as well.” Last weekend, one game after relegation had been confirmed to League Two, Crewe hosted fellow relegation strugglers AFC Wimbledon and came away with an impressive 3-1 victory. Goalkeepers “[Dave] Richards was competent enough, he did get caught back-pedalling a couple of times instead of coming to collect a long through ball”, “I know that it will not happen but I would probably only retain six or seven of them with Richards as a back-up goalkeeper”, “Richards some great saves, but question marks again on some of the goals conceded.” Having been with Crewe since 2015, Richards has been the second-choice goalkeeper in his time with the club, but has been pushed to the front of the queue for this season. “[Will] Jaaskelainen will likely be here next season as well as he'll get and sign a new deal”, “He seems to be our second choice at the moment and I don't really get why”, “Will Jaaskelainen in goal for Crewe today, son of ex-Bolton keeper Jussi.” Former Finland U21 international Jaaskelainen joined Crewe in 2017 having spent time in the Bolton Wanderers academy. Has been the number one for the last few years, but has lost his spot to Richards this season. “I am surprised you think that either [Ryan] Alebiosu or [Tariq] Uwakwe were not, to a degree, impressive”, “Alebiosu did look good although he was caught out of position too often for my liking”, “Alebiosu looks very good indeed. Whether they continue to perform in a bad atmosphere where we have nothing to play for remains to be seen.” On loan from Arsenal for the season, Alebiosu started four games in a row after his arrival, but hasn’t featured since the middle of February due to a muscle strain and returned to North London but is now back with the club. “Travis Johnson is also average”, “Sub Johnson did well at times but looked shaky at others”, “I think playing Johnson there is repeating the mistakes of playing [Rio] Adebisi on the right (so this will probably happen as we seem not to learn).” Young defender Johnson is one of a handful of academy products in the Crewe first team this season and had been a regular in the second half of the season before suffering a foot injury. “I stick by my hope that a 5-3-2 system is reintroduced as I don't yet have confidence in [Billy] Sass-Davies within back four”, “Artell has to look at choosing four rather than five at the back. Sass-Davies is too easily exposed in a four”, “Finally, take a bow Billy Sass! He dominated in the air at the back.” Billy Sass-Davies Former Wales U21 international Sass-Davies progressed through from the academy in 2017 and has recently come back into the side for the last three games after a short absence. “Williams, playing out of position at left-back did a wonderful job despite having a slight wobbly spell in the first half”, “In defence, Zac Williams who has been lauded is a poor player; he loses his man at will, is clueless in positioning and about as vocal as a mute”, “He's either got glandular fever, which is nothing to cover up, or he's got a case of Owen Dale-itis.” Sixteen-year-old defender Williams is the next talent off the conveyor belt at Crewe and made his debut earlier this season. Has started the last eight games in a row at either centre-back or left-back. “O'Riordan certainly makes me happy about the future”, “Whatever the scenario for next season, getting those three playing together regularly, with O'Riordan as back-up can only be beneficial in the long term”, “Anyway, promising performance from O’Riordan at the back, much in the style of Zac.” Another young defender in the first-team squad is O’Riordan, who had a run of eight straight starts a few months back. Hasn’t featured in the last three, but could be a key fixture next season. “I don't know if anyone else is due back this Saturday but [Tariq] Uwakwe and [Dan] Agyei would make a difference”, “I'm certain Uwakwe, Agyei and [Bassala] Sambou were all announced as 18-month signings to the end of next season”, “Uwakwe looked upset so maybe he's going to miss the rest of the season. Still, he showed he's not an outright defender.” Another winter signing for Crewe, Uwakwe spent last season with Accrington Stanley. Like Alebiosu, Uwakwe started every game after his arrival, before a run of 10 games without featuring. Came off the bench on Tuesday. Full-Back “If [Rio] Adebisi is fit, he should be encouraged to bomb forward and get crosses in and to shoot”, “Adebisi is worrying me as he seems to have lost his confidence and, to be honest, he was better on the right”, “Adebisi was rather hit and miss and [Luke] Offord needs to speed up his decision-making.” Another academy product, Adebisi has been tasked with the taking over the reins from Harry Pickering after his departure to Blackburn Rovers. An attacking full-back by trade, he featured in the previous fixture between the two clubs. “We could put Adebisi back on the left where he belongs”, “Adebisi was either really awful or good at varying times”, “I believe Artell will change the formation around at some stage and Adebisi may be relieved of his current stress.” Adebisi featured in the three games after the loss to Ipswich in November, but hasn’t been used since. Suffered a foot injury in December and is likely to be out until the beginning of next season. Centre-Back “Suddenly it became just Sass-Davies and Offord playing a little passing game between themselves before the ball was lumped to nowhere in particular”, “Offord started pushing forward with the ball”, “Luke Offord needs an experienced player alongside him to help in through a game on his own useless.” Adding to the academy products in the first-team squad, Offord spent the majority of last season as the first-choice centre-back and has the same mantle this season. “Looks like we are going 4-3-3 and Offord has been given the captain's armband - good decision in my opinion”, “Also worthy of mention was Offord who really came out of himself”, “Richards should have taken charge once the cross came in and then Offord would never have been tempted to touch the ball.” Offord has been the missed only two league games for the club in League One and is very likely to start on Saturday. Midfielders “[Luke] Murphy is the experienced man we need next season with the young players around him”, “Murphy just does nothing nowadays”, “Murphy was cajoling the players all match.” Having come through the Crewe academy a decade ago, Murphy, 32, returned last summer following his release by Bolton and has been a key part of an otherwise young midfield for this season. Has featured on 36 occasions, but lately has fallen behind a few players in the pecking order. “I don't see why Oli Finney continues to justify a starting place in the first XI”, “I had to keep checking that he was still on the pitch”, “Finney not really been the same since his leg break.” Oliver Finney Having progressed through from the academy five years ago, Finney has been a mainstay in the midfield the last few years. Started the season as a key man but has struggled for game time over the last few months. “It seems that the Arsenal player [Alebiosu] and [Scott] Robertson have ‘gone back to their clubs’. There is no indication that this permanent or short term”, “Is Robertson injured, I don't think that I saw any reason for him not being available the other night at Wigan”, “If Robertson is eligible, then he should definitely start. He, [Tom] Lowery and [Rekeem] Harper should present a decent midfield.” On loan from Celtic, Robertson spent last season with Doncaster Rovers and Gillingham. Hasn’t featured in the last 13 games having returned to his parent club for rehabilitation following surgery. “[Regan] Griffiths just breaking into the side and beginning to establish himself”, “On another note, Griffiths is absolutely useless, get rid”, “Okay we lost, but there was heart and spirit. I thought Griffiths had his best game, so far.” Griffiths has been used sparingly this season, having his best run of the season around the new year. However, he hasn’t featured in the last five games. “O'Riordan, Johnson and Lundstrum all look good enough for League Two by some distance. Not far off being good enough for League One”, “Lundstrum also should be released, offers nothing”, “Lundstram nowhere near good enough at present and would benefit from a loan spell at a League Two club.” Another academy player in the middle of the park, Lundstram was a surprise inclusion in the starting XI at the beginning of the season. Has recently been used at right-back, showing his impressive versatility. “[Rekeem] Harper made an assured start but started to hide when Wimbledon scored their goal but 'reappeared' for the second half”, “I was less impressed on Tuesday all I saw is one player, Harper, pulling all the strings”, “Hopefully Harper will be a bit fitter tomorrow and can finish the game.” Currently on loan from Town, Harper struggled early on this season under Paul Cook, before being given a chance to impress with Crewe by Kieran McKenna. Struggled to begin with, but looks to have found his feet. Has started the last four for them but is ineligible on Saturday. “I agree [Scott] Kashket looked really uncomfortable and shouldn't have started”, “Who in their right mind would give Kashket his first start since November returning from injury as a wing-back?”, “Kashket may be on the bench but he definitely won't be a game-changer.” Scott Kashket Picked up from Wycombe Wanderers this summer, Kashket had been Crewe’s best attacking option early in the season. Was out with an ankle injury suffered at Portman Road, but has returned for the last two. “[Ben] Knight could be the answer, when he's fit again”, “Knight looked good too when he entered the fray. Showed his game last night, drifting around, finding a pocket of space and them receiving the ball on the half turn ready to quickly play in a colleague with his excellent range of passing or move forward with the ball”, “It's hard to see where Knight comes into the team when fit.” Ex-Ipswich youngster Knight was poached from the Town academy in 2018 by Manchester City and has found himself out in League One for the season with Crewe Alexandra. Made his debut for the Citizens in the Community Shield in August, but has seen his time with Crewe affected by injury and hasn’t featured since December. Winger “[Callum] Ainley showed up a little more in his natural position”, “Kashket and Ainley wing-backs, I don't think so”, “Ainley undoubtedly talented but appears to lack confidence.” Ainley started the season strongly, before suffering an injury that kept him out for a while. Has been used at both left wing and in the middle, but is yet to find the net this season. “Ainley, I admit had just one decent game and that was early on so he may be relatively effective by now”, “I always fear the worse when I see a three-man midfield containing both Lundstram and Ainley”, “At least Ainley is going in the right direction and playing in the right position.” Has started the last six games as he looks to finish the campaign on a high. He will be desperate to add a goal threat to his game after struggling last season. Centre Midfielder “[Tom] Lowery worked hard but was too deep”, “Playing a lot better since Tom came back into the team”, “A player whose contribution to defence is clear to all. He covers really well and often harries opposition midfielders until they lose the ball.” Star midfielder Lowery missed the early part of the season due to a contract row but has found himself back in the first-team for the whole season. “Tommy Lowery was a class above”, “I think that the club have accepted that he's leaving and so they have decided to make the most of his time remaining”, “Sadly Lowery, who has put in a shift this season to his real credit, will not be staying. The issue is then how on earth do we afford decent replacements?” Likely to be leaving the club in the summer window having been key to their efforts at the bottom of the league. They will need him to be firing on Saturday. Attack “[Mikael] Mandron was very calm taking it round the keeper”, “In fact I do worry about the fact that often Mandron is the only player in the box”, “Mandron was less noticeable as he was able to divert players away from the two other forwards.” Mikael Mandron French striker Mandron arrived at Crewe in 2020, having spent a year with Gillingham in League One. Was their main threat last season up front and has seven goals this year. “Agyei looked good, certainly for next season - though it worries me that he looks knackered after 75 minutes”, “Agyei did well tonight probably just about edged the best Crewe player tonight from Richards”, “Fortunately Agyei is attack-minded and the one from Chelsea [Uwakwe] can both defend and attack with the ball.” One of a handful of players picked up in January, Agyei switched Oxford United for Crewe Alexandra. Has one goal this season from eight appearances, but has missed the last eight games. “[Chris] Porter's now too old to play regularly”, “Porter will be used more sparingly but will get game-time but it’s probably a tussle between Mandron and Long to play up front”, “How many times did he misjudge his angles when running on to the ball from a drilled pass?” Chris Porter Experienced striker Porter has been with Crewe since 2017 and was a key man in their promotion season two years ago. At 37, he doesn’t have many years left in the game and is currently out with an achilles problem. “[Bassala] Sambou also kept his head to score at the second attempt”, “Can’t make my mind up about Sambou he appears to have had all his previous ability sucked out of him”, “I forget to mention Sambou as a forward option (even if he does not look entirely convincing). Have we signed him or is he on loan?” A surprise signing in January, Sambou switched the Eredivisie for bottom of League One. Picked up from Fortuna Sittard, Sambou has two goals this season, but could be a strong player for them in League Two. Striker “Very different lone striker than Mikael Mandron, [Chris] Long relies on his pace and movement to make himself available for the ball”, “The number one priority is to save the season and we may just do it with Lowery playing and with Long settling into his role”, “Long and Kashket need to take turns in sticking relatively close to Mandron.” Summer signing Long departed Motherwell in the summer to join Crewe, but saw his start to the season affected by injury. However, he has been their most used attacker over the campaign. “With the right support Long may be a major goalscorer in League Two next season”, “Long really ran his socks off and pressed”, “Whatever, it's about time we had a different scorer other than Long.” Long is Crewe’s top goalscorer this season, sitting with nine goals to his name. He will want to reach double digits by the end of the season and should get that chance on Saturday. Crewe Alexandra Fans on ITFC “You have to ask though why Ipswich are loaning him out in the same division as themselves - and I guess he won't be able to play against them on 23rd April”, “Considering we are playing a side who are the exact opposite of Gillingham, I fully expect Lowery to be at least in the squad if not the starting line-up”, “I see that Ipswich bloggers suggest this will be an easy game for Ipswich and predict 3-0”, “Another game against one of the ‘bigger’ teams. Which Alex will turn up this time?” Last Time Out – Ipswich Town 2-1 Crewe Alexandra “Much better performance. Don't think it was a coincidence that seven out of the eight backline/midfield were out of the academy. Special mention also to Griffiths on his first start”, “In the second half it was good to see us go for it. Lowery was immense and the link-up play through the middle was a joy. Kashket was ineffective and pulled out of too many tackles. Mandron made a difference when he came on”, “Let's give it until New Year and if we haven't started to pick up a few points by then I will accept the inevitability of League Two next season.” “A wonder goal gave us a mountain to climb but wow, did we try to climb it excellent second half performance more than deserved to snatch a draw!”, “In the past Ipswich have typically played 'proper' football, which could help us to play some decent stuff ourselves”, “Then again, it was our own crap free-kick that led to them counter-attacking in the first place. Having said that, the finish was superb.” Back in December, in what was Paul Cook’s final league game as Blues manager, Town overcame struggling Crewe Alexandra 2-1 at Portman Road thanks to a goal-of-the-season contender from Bersant Celina. Websites The main forum for a Crewe Alexandra fan is the Platform 12, a comprehensive and extensive area.

