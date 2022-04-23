Four Changes and Youngsters on Bench at Crewe

Saturday, 23rd Apr 2022 14:18 Town boss Kieran McKenna has made four changes to his team for this afternoon’s game at Crewe with Kane Vincent-Young, Joe Pigott, James Norwood and Dominic Thompson coming into the team, while a number of youngsters are included among the subs. Wing-backs Wes Burns and Matt Penney miss out with knocks, while Pigott and Norwood come into the front three for Bersant Celina and Macauley Bonne, who drop to the bench. Keeper Nick Hayes, who rejoined the club in January, is in the 18 for the first time and is joined by midfielder Cameron Humphreys and forward Tawanda Chirewa, as well Elkan Baggott, who has been a regular in the squad in recent weeks. Crewe: Richards, Alebiosu, Offord, Long, Lowery, Ainley, Mandron, Murphy (c), Sass-Davies, Williams, Uwakwe. Subs: Jaaskelainen, Finney, Griffiths, Sambou, O'Riordan, Tabiner, Kashket. Town: Walton, Donacien, Woolfenden, Burgess, Vincent-Young, Bakinson, Morsy (c), Thompson, Chaplin, Norwood, Pigott. Subs: Hayes, Baggott, El Mizouni, Humphreys, Celina, Chirewa, Bonne. Referee: Simon Mather (Manchester).

Photo: Matchday Images



