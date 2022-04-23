McKenna: It’s Already Pretty Fixed in My Mind What Needs to Be Improved in the Summer

Saturday, 23rd Apr 2022 18:07 Manager Kieran McKenna felt he could add to much more to what he’d said after previous games following the Blues’ 1-1 draw with bottom club Crewe. Town have drawn eight of their last 14, with five of their last seven away games having ended all-square, most matches the Blues will feel they should have won. “Probably not too much different that I can add,” McKenna said when asked whether it was essentially the same story for his side. ”It was a lot of the same aspects of the performance. “I didn’t think it was a great game overall, to be honest. Conditions were difficult, I didn’t think the level of the game was that high. “But we put ourselves in a good position, 1-0 up, had chances to go and kill the game, didn’t do it and 1-0 is not enough in this league to be completely secure and it’s a really poor goal that we concede. “Something we were doing well a little while ago was clean sheets, really defending well as a team, to see games out whenever we needed to, and that’s two games now, Wigan on Tuesday night and today. “The goals that we conceded were not acceptable, won’t be accepted. We need to get back to that as a team. “We know need to score more goals, that’s clear, that’s something that will be improved but the players that are here, we need to get back to the mindset of clean sheets, defending well and if we’ve got a narrow lead in a game we have to see the game out with more determination and resilience than we’ve seen today.” McKenna had been keen to end the season on two wins with the travelling support having been impressive throughout the campaign.

“The away fans have definitely been fantastic all year, probably deserved to win to go home happy,” he said. “We couldn’t have been in a better position really, 1-0 up, they’re throwing bodies forward, leaving loads of space and the onus is on us to have to go and kill the game in that scenario. “There was a big wind, the last few minutes of the final home game of the season so they’re going to go and put some pressure on our goal at the end of the game and we have to go and see it out. “The away fans have been fantastic, we can’t ask for any more, we only hope we get the same level of support next year and it’s up to us and the club to be really crystal clear about the things that we need to improve up net year.” How easy to change the mindset and instil a ruthless streak? “Mindset is part of it, it’s not the only part of it. It’s mindset, it’s coaching, it’s recruitment, it’s everything. “There’s different work we have to do on the pitch, there’s a lot of work to be done off the pitch and it’s clear for this group at the moment that’s a big step that needs to be made.” McKenna included youngster Cameron Humphreys and Tawanda Chirewa on the bench - as well as keeper Nick Hayes - but neither made it on to the field. “No, which was a shame,” McKenna said. “With the position that we had at half-time, you’re hoping that the game would go that way. “Obviously they’re trusted to play even with a narrow lead but just the type of game that it was probably going to be in that spell of the game when we hadn’t got the second goal, it was always probably going to be a few balls and pressure coming into our box, so it probably wasn’t the right game for them to come and flourish. “Two talented young players we believe in and think could have a part to play going forward.” McKenna was pleased with Kane Vincent-Young’s display at right wing-back, the former Colchester man having created Conor Chaplin’s goal. “Yes, good to see him back on the pitch,” he said. “It’s been a frustrating time for him but Kane came in and gave it his all, a little bit higher up than he’s done previously. “He carried a little bit of a threat through the game and obviously got a good assist.” Sone Aluko and Wes Burns missed out with knocks and McKenna says the pair may well not be involved in next week’s final game of the season at home to Charlton. “Both touch and go, to be honest,” he said. “Wes and Sone both touch and go. They’re not going to be training in the early part of next week. Probably the best case scenario is that they can join the group at the back end of next week. We’ll have to wait and see how the week goes.” The Northern Irishman says he’d like to end the season on a high when the Addicks visit Portman Road. “I think so,” he continued. “There’s a responsibility to the supporters to make sure that we do. I thought Tuesday night performance-wise was a high, it was maybe as good as we’ve been for large parts of that game. “I think everyone who came to that game really enjoyed it, enjoyed the performance and then energy in the game and we need to go and recreate a similar sort of atmosphere next Saturday and then again if we get in those winning positions then we have to do better than we are at the moment.” Asked whether he’s still learning what he needs to do in the summer on a game by game basis, he added: “I don’t think there’s many different lessons at the moment, we seem to be getting the same lesson repeatedly. “There are things that we’ve spoken about but sometimes there are so many things you can speak about and there are some other things that you need to do. “Every game’s an education, obviously this is my first time playing Crewe away from home and you learn about the different teams and things like that, but I think it’s probably already pretty fixed in my mindset in terms of what needs to be improved in the summer.”

Photo: TWTD



Barty added 18:09 - Apr 23

To be honest there is a lot to be improved on 4

Radlett_blue added 18:21 - Apr 23

A complete waste of a dead rubber. If there was an opportunity to see which of the kids might be ready, this was it. But he brings on Celina with 20 minutes left FFS! -1

Monkey_Blue added 18:27 - Apr 23

The margins can be fine and we don’t have a terrible group of players as we didn’t before the takeover. Obviously we don’t need 19 new signings but probably need 3 or 4 new strikers and a partner for Morsy, plus LWB probably needs 2 new arrivals. Norwood should have been dumped before but I can’t believe we’ll keep him, sign Bonne permanently or reject a half decent offer for Pigott. 0

pennblue added 18:42 - Apr 23

Perhaps a blessing in disguise that McKenna has seen the defence in the past 2 games give away goals, as in the 1st half of the season defence was our weakness. After a few clean sheets, it would be easy for him to assume defence is largely sorted (apart from left back), but given we have also scored pretty much zero from corners all season, he can see that maybe the whole defence needs a good looking at.



Midfield too, Bakinson and Morsy playing together, not sure this works that well overall. Would prefer Morsy being the defensive one and having a more natural attacking player alongside him.



Then we have the whole attacking play to sort out. Lots of work to do, but we take the best of this crop and add in some more quality, we will have a very very strong side next season.



-1

Len_Brennan added 18:56 - Apr 23

"1-0 is not enough in this league to be completely secure"

- It's not enough in any league Kieran. 0

jas0999 added 19:03 - Apr 23

New strikers and left side options. All loans to go … if we can keep Celina great, but he is a bit of a luxury player. If Evans can’t be relied on, then we may need a replacement. Bakinson is hot and miss. 0

ArnieM added 19:08 - Apr 23

Well if he’s that certain , like us , he reckons the whole of the attack will need relaxing and part of the midfield and the left side of the pitch . So we agree then. That’s HALF the team . 0

surgery added 19:08 - Apr 23

And we don’t want any Man U prima donna school playground show off kids on loan. We need a Northern battering ram goal scoring centre forward to get us out of this league, and I for one don’t care how many drink driving convictions he has so long as he scores goals 0

ArnieM added 19:09 - Apr 23

Ps a bit of continuity in the front three attackers wouldn’t have gone amiss either !! 0

