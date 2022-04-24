Tractor Girls Host Oxford

Sunday, 24th Apr 2022 09:12 Ipswich Town Women will be looking to secure second place in the FA Women's National League Southern Premier Division when they host Oxford United, who are third, in their final home game of the season at the Goldstar Ground, Felixstowe this afternoon (KO 2pm). Southampton were confirmed as league winners on Wednesday and the Saints will meet Wolverhampton Wanderers, who carried off the Northern Premier Division title, in the play-off for a place in the Women’s Championship. A victory over the U’s on Sunday will cement Town in second in their first season in the third tier. Reflecting on the season and the disappointment of not winning the title or making the play-off, midfielder Kyra Robertson said: “I think we’ve just got to take the positives. We’re gutted we’ve missed out on promotion, which was something which was looking realistic for us. But in our first year in tier three football, we’ve definitely put our mark on the league.” Oxford inflicted the Tractor Girls’ first defeat of the season back in December, a 3-1 reverse at Oxford City’s Court Place Farm ground. “I think last time it was a bit of a shock when we played them,” Robertson recalled. “We’d gone so many games unbeaten and it was our first loss of the season. We’re definitely preparing as well as we can and hopefully we’ll get the win.” She added: “I think there will be a big rivalry, second place is nothing to be a ashamed of and that’s something we’re still fighting for.” Meanwhile, winger Sophie Peskett was back running on the grass at Playford Road this week as she steps up her recovery from the torn ACL she suffered in November. 🔵 𝗠𝗔𝗧𝗖𝗛𝗗𝗔𝗬 ⚪️



🆚 Oxford United



🏆 FAWNL Southern Premier Division



🏟 The Goldstar Ground



⌚️ 2pm



🎟 £5 Adults, £3 Concessions, U16s free with a paying adult.



🤝 Sponsored by @JohnFowlersLLP #itfc pic.twitter.com/7aYwiLnDbo — Ipswich Town FC Women (@ITFCWomen) April 24, 2022

Photo: Ross Halls



