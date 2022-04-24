Town Named EFL Family Club of the Year

Sunday, 24th Apr 2022 21:52 Town were named Kin + Carta Family Club of the Year at the EFL Awards at the Grosvenor House Hotel in London’s Park Lane this evening. The Blues beat fellow nominees MK Dons and Sheffield United to carry off the gong. This season the FanZone, which was introduced in 2016, has grown in popularity with a record 4,331 supporters frequenting it prior to the Cambridge United match. Nearly 700 youngsters have taken part in the First Time Fans scheme, while under-12 season ticket holders having increased by 65 per cent on last season. The club recently partnered with and hosted a designated matchday for the #HerGameToo campaign, while forward Conor Chaplin is an ambassador for Rainbow Tractors, the club's LGBTQ+ supporters group. On winning the award, Town’s PR manager Dan Palfrey told the official website: “We’re absolutely delighted to be named Family Club of the Year out of 72 clubs. “As I said when originally nominated, a lot of hard work from people across the club has gone into winning this award. “It’s fantastic that the club’s efforts to engage with families and young supporters over the 2021/22 season have been recognised. “We will continue to build and improve the matchday experience for supporters next season.” The award follows Town winning the Best Family Zone award in the 2018/19 EFL Fan Engagement Awards.

Photo: Matchday Images



NicRams added 22:04 - Apr 24

I heard we were winning it with only a few minutes left of the event but in the end we ending up drawing.



In seriousness fantastic recognition for some hard work by the club. We keep building off the pitch it can only help what happens on the pitch. 1

