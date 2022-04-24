Burns Named in League One Team of the Season

Sunday, 24th Apr 2022 23:04 Blues wing-back Wes Burns has been named in the Sky Bet League One Team of the Season for 2021/22. The Welshman, who was Town’s first signing of 19 last summer when he was recruited from Fleetwood, was picked in the select XI at this evening's EFL Awards at the Grosvenor House Hotel in London’s Park Lane. Burns, 27, has made 35 starts and four sub appearances during the campaign, scoring 11 times and becoming a fans' favourite. “I’m delighted to be named in the League One Team of the Season,” Burns told the club site. “Although it won’t end in the way we would’ve liked it to have done, I’ve loved my first year at the club and I’m very grateful to be recognised in this way. “I’m already looking forward to building on this season both individually and as a squad to make sure that next year is a successful one for the club.” Meanwhile, Bersant Celina missed out on the Goal of the Season award for his brilliant chip at home to Crewe with Sheffield Wednesday's Barry Bannan named the winner for his strike against MK Dons. 📋 The @FootballManager #SkyBetLeagueOne Team of the Season. 👏



📱 Follow live: https://t.co/1W9WyG8Y1Y

📺 Watch live on the @SkySports app#EFL | #EFLAwards pic.twitter.com/rTwIPsEpT5 — Sky Bet League One (@SkyBetLeagueOne) April 24, 2022

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments