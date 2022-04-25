TWTV Special - Jason Dozzell
Monday, 25th Apr 2022 09:12
Thirty years ago today, Town secured the old Second Division title and a place in the first ever Premier League by drawing 1-1 at Oxford United and to celebrate TWTV caught up with Jason Dozzell, the Blues' skipper that day, to hear his memories of that great season and much more.
In addition to the 1991/92 campaign, his team-mates and manager John Lyall, Jason also talks about the Premier League campaign that following, Tottenham, his return to the Blues, why son Andre had to move on last summer and what he's made of Kieran McKenna's team.
Photo: Matchday Images
