Aluko Triggers One-Year Option

Tuesday, 26th Apr 2022 13:20

TWTD understands forward Sone Aluko has made enough appearances to trigger the one-year option on his Town contract.

The 33-year-old joined the Blues last summer on a free transfer after leaving Reading and signed a one-year contract which included an option for a further season if he made a set number of league appearances.

We understand that he has now hit that target, automatically triggering the additional year on his deal.

Former Nigerian international Aluko has enjoyed an impressive first season with the Blues, making 22 starts (18 in the league) and 14 sub appearances, scoring three times.

Speaking to TWTD in February prior to reaching his appearance milestone, Aluko said he hoped to remain with Town having enjoyed his first season at Portman Road.

“I’ve enjoyed my time here, I’ve enjoyed my performances here,” he said. “So I’d be happy to stay and we’ll see what happens on that front.”

Aluko looks set to miss Town’s end-of-season home game against Charlton Athletic on Saturday having suffered a knee injury at Rotherham recently.

Manager Kieran McKenna said last week he will meet with his players at the end of this week to discuss who is staying and who will be moving on or made available.

While it's known that striker Kayden Jackson is in talks regarding a new contract with his current terms ending in the summer, James Norwood and Tom Carroll are among those whose deals are also up in June with the club having a year’s option for Norwood.

Tomas Holy, Bailey Clements, Brett McGavin and Myles Kenlock, on loan at Port Vale, Stevenage, King's Lynn and Colchester respectively, are also out of contract and are set to move on.

As reported last week, Town have taken the one-year option on striker Ben Morris’s deal, while Tyreece Simpson has told the club he wants to depart with his deal ending this summer but with the club having a year's option.

Bersant Celina, Macauley Bonne, Tyreeq Bakinson and Dominic Thompson are all on loan.

Meanwhile, Town have sold nearly 24,000 tickets for the visit of the Addicks on Saturday.





Photo: Matchday Images

