Aluko Triggers One-Year Option
Tuesday, 26th Apr 2022 13:20

TWTD understands forward Sone Aluko has made enough appearances to trigger the one-year option on his Town contract.

The 33-year-old joined the Blues last summer on a free transfer after leaving Reading and signed a one-year contract which included an option for a further season if he made a set number of league appearances.

We understand that he has now hit that target, automatically triggering the additional year on his deal.

Former Nigerian international Aluko has enjoyed an impressive first season with the Blues, making 22 starts (18 in the league) and 14 sub appearances, scoring three times.

 Speaking to TWTD in February prior to reaching his appearance milestone, Aluko said he hoped to remain with Town having enjoyed his first season at Portman Road.

“I’ve enjoyed my time here, I’ve enjoyed my performances here,” he said. “So I’d be happy to stay and we’ll see what happens on that front.”

Aluko looks set to miss Town’s end-of-season home game against Charlton Athletic on Saturday having suffered a knee injury at Rotherham recently.

Manager Kieran McKenna said last week he will meet with his players at the end of this week to discuss who is staying and who will be moving on or made available.

While it's known that striker Kayden Jackson is in talks regarding a new contract with his current terms ending in the summer, James Norwood and Tom Carroll are among those whose deals are also up in June with the club having a year’s option for Norwood.

Tomas Holy, Bailey Clements, Brett McGavin and Myles Kenlock, on loan at Port Vale, Stevenage, King's Lynn and Colchester respectively, are also out of contract and are set to move on.

As reported last week, Town have taken the one-year option on striker Ben Morris’s deal, while Tyreece Simpson has told the club he wants to depart with his deal ending this summer but with the club having a year's option.

Bersant Celina, Macauley Bonne, Tyreeq Bakinson and Dominic Thompson are all on loan.

Meanwhile, Town have sold nearly 24,000 tickets for the visit of the Addicks on Saturday.


Photo: Matchday Images



Bert added 13:35 - Apr 26
it’s Sunday Phil not Saturday.
0

silkcutblue added 13:37 - Apr 26
It's Saturday Bert not Sunday
0

hoppy added 13:37 - Apr 26
Bert - No, it's Tuesday today, not Sunday.

If you're referring to the Charlton game, that will be on Saturday at 12.30pm.
0

Bert added 13:45 - Apr 26
Oops.Senior moment. The Charlton game is Saturday. Apologies.
0

Orraman added 14:04 - Apr 26
Pleased about this. Sone may not have scored or made assists this season but he has provided some great moments with his close ball control and he has been unfortunate that a lot of his work has gone unrewarded due to striker failings. Obviously he won’t play every game or indeed last many 90 mins but the time he does spend on the field will not be wasted. In addition our younger players can learn a lot from his vast experience and from what I’ve read about him, he is keen to pass this knowledge on.
24000 tickets already sold for what is basically an end of season kick about. Amazing supporters we have. Let’s hope that whichever players are selected, they put on a good show for their fans and send us all home with a win and dare I say it, a few goals
0


