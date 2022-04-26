U18s in Final Action at Portman Road

Tuesday, 26th Apr 2022 13:29

Town’s U18s are in action at Portman Road on Wednesday evening when they take on Coventry City in the final of the Professional Development League Cup (KO 7pm).

Adem Atay’s side made the final by beating Wigan Athletic 1-0 in their semi-final at Playford Road at the end of last month.

Only the Magnus Group West Stand will be open with gates open from 6.15pm.

Tickets will be available on the turnstiles on Sir Alf Ramsey Way priced at £3 for adults and £1 for concessions. Unlike for U23s games, season ticket holders will not be admitted for free.

The U18s were beaten 1-0 by Barnsley at Playford Road on Saturday, ending their hopes of finishing second and making the end-of-season Professional Development League Two play-offs.





Photo: Blair Ferguson