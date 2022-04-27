Burns the Big Winner at End-of-Season Dinner

Wednesday, 27th Apr 2022 00:06 Wes Burns was the big winner at this evening’s Town End-of-Season Dinner at Milsoms Kesgrave Hall, picking up both the Players' Player of the Year and Corporate Sponsors Player of the Year awards. The Welshman, the first of last summer’s 19 new signings when he joined from Fleetwood, has looked a shoo-in for the various Player of the Year gongs with the Supporters Club award set to be announced on Saturday. On Sunday he was named in the EFL’s League One Team of the season. The 27-year-old has scored 11 goals and picked up six assists, largely from right wing-back, in an impressive first campaign at Portman Road and narrowly beat defender Janoi Donacien in the vote among their team-mates. For Ipswich Town Women, midfielder Bonnie Horwood won the fans’ Player of the Year vote, midfielder Kyra Robertson was named Players' Player of the Season, while Natasha Thomas carried off Corporate Sponsors Player of the Year. Bersant Celina won the men’s Goal of the Season award for his brilliant chip at home to Crewe and captain Blue Wilson picked up the women’s award for her superb solo effort against Crawley Wasps in August. 🏆🏆 Congratulations, @wesley__burns!#itfc pic.twitter.com/qGzOrkzxm1 — Ipswich Town FC (@IpswichTown) April 26, 2022 Conor Chaplin and Thomas both won the Philip Hope-Cobbold Award for Service to the Community, the duo having become committee members of the Community Trust earlier in the season, while Chaplin is also an ambassador for Rainbow Tractors, the club's LGBTQ+ supporters group. CEO Mark Ashton was presented with an EFL Long Service Award for 32 years in football having given a speech welcoming those present to the dinner, which was hosted by former Blues midfielder Simon Milton. Manager Kieran McKenna and Joe Sheehan, boss of the Tractor Girls, also spoke from the stage. 🏆 Bersant Celina's strike against Crewe is the Club's Goal of the Season!



It gets better with every viewing. 🤤#itfc pic.twitter.com/MbgacgYEQ8 — Ipswich Town FC (@IpswichTown) April 26, 2022 ⚽️ Your official Tractor Girls Goal of the Season goes to our Captain, Blue Wilson for this sensational solo effort against Crawley Wasps back in August.



Congratulations, Blue! 👏#itfc pic.twitter.com/vmCp862lyU — Ipswich Town FC Women (@ITFCWomen) April 26, 2022

Photo: Pagepix



