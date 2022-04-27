Supporters Club Player of the Year Event Sold Out



Saturday’s Supporters Club Player of the Year event, which takes place in the FanZone following the game against Charlton, has sold out. For those who already have tickets or have arranged to collect them should make their way to the usual Fanzone entrance, Gate 1A on Sir Alf Ramsey Way, after the match and the players’ end of season lap of honour. The gate will be open from 3pm. Tickets will need to be shown at the gate and then the official check-in, which will be just inside the Fanzone marquee. Raffle tickets can be purchased next to the check-in desk with the draw at the end of the event. Food and drinks will be available at the bar. The players and management team are expected to arrive about 3.30pm when there will be an opportunity for photographs and autographs. The event, which will be hosted by former midfielder Darren Ambrose, is set to get under way at 4pm and will finish no later than 6pm. Wes Burns is a strong favourite to carry off the Player of the Year award having picked up the Players' Player gong at last night's End-of-Season Dinner.

Photo: Contributed



