U18s Thrash 10-Man Coventry to Win PDL Cup

Wednesday, 27th Apr 2022 20:53 Town’s U18s hammer 10-man Coventry City 7-0 to carry off the Professional Development League Cup at Portman Road. Tawanda Chirewa scored twice, the first a 13th minute penalty which led to Sky Blues defender Abel Alabi’s dismissal, Nico Valentine twice and Gerrard Buabo, Jack Manly and Albie Armin netted once each. Blues boss Adem Atay named a strong side featuring the likes of forward Chirewa, who was on the bench for the first team at the weekend, Armin at the back and midfielder Cameron Humphreys. Town, with first-team boss Kieran McKenna and CEO Mark Ashton watching from the directors’ box, almost got off to the perfect start when Jesse Nwabueze cut in from the left and struck a shot which hit the bar. Moments later, the midfielder had a subsequent effort saved at the near post by visitors keeper Luke Bell. The Blues maintained their pressure for the opening 10 minutes before the Sky Blues won their first corner, Alabi heading wide at the far post after the ball had been floated in from the right. Centre-half Alabi’s evening ended prematurely in the 13th minute when he failed to deal with a ball over the top and was outmuscled by Blues number nine Buabo, who he sent tumbling inside the area. Referee Thomas Harvey pointed straight to the spot before issuing Alabi with a red card, somewhat harshly given the double jeopardy rule introduced a few seasons ago. Chirewa stepped up to take the kick and following an ostentatious run-up, chipped a Panenka down the middle of the goal and into the net. Four minutes after the first spot-kick, the Blues were awarded another when Nwabueze, playing on the left of the front three, was fouled by Evan Aisowieren on the left of the box. Chirewa again took the kick but saw his low effort saved by keeper Bell down to his left. However, right-sided forward Nico Valentine was first to the loose ball and hit it across the keeper and into the net. Manly was shown Town’s first yellow card for a pull as Coventry broke in the 22nd minute as the 10 men began to come into the game more. On 27 a loose ball fell to Justin Obikwu following a corner but he blazed over and in any case the linesman raised his flag.

Two minutes later, Buabo sent a dangerous ball across the edge of the six-yard box from the left but just too far in front of Valentine. In the 32nd minute, following a long spell of Town possession, Humphreys sent over a low ball from the left, this time too far in front of Buabo. Town made it 3-0 in the 35th minute when Manly deftly took down a lofted ball played into the area and cleverly shot back across the keeper and into the corner of the net. Five minutes later Nwabueze burst down the left to the byline before cutting back and Valentine, who spent time at an England U17s training camp early in the season, slammed his second of the evening into the roof of the net. Nwabueze continued to cause the Coventry defence all sorts of problems and just before the break twisted and turned his way towards goal from the right but the ball just ran away from him and keeper Bell claimed at his feet. The referee’s half-time whistle was greeted by applause, the Blues having dominated from start to finish - even prior to the harsh red card - and having secured an insurmountable lead against the 10 men. Coventry made a double change ahead of the second half, swapping Sam Rodber and Rio Grant for Byron Wilson and Shay Young. Just over a minute after the restart, it was five. A corner was floated over from the right and Buabo headed into the net. Town lost Manley to a knock on 51 with Steven Turner taking over, then two minutes later the Blues keeper Lewis Ridd made his first save of the evening, Obikwu hitting a low effort from just inside the box which the Wales U18 international saved comfortably. Chirewa saw a shot blocked in the 56th minute as Town continued to look for goals, then on the hour Irish U18 international Edwin Agbaje shot wide from distance. On 63 Sky Blues sub Young was booked for clattering Valentine, who was OK to carry on after treatment. Two minutes later it was six via Chirewa with the goal of the night. The forward was played the ball on the angle of the penalty area on the left and whipped it over the keeper and into the top corner. Almost immediately it was 7-0, Armin rising highest at the back post at a corner to nod down and into the net. Valentine wasn’t far from his hat-trick in the 69th minute with a low shot from the right which fizzed past the post, then Nwabueze struck an effort from the left which the keeper blocked. Ryan Howley hit a low shot which Ridd saved down to his left following a rare Coventry attack. Town made a double change on 73 with Finn Steele replacing Zak Bradshaw and Seth O’Neill coming on for Agbaje, who had picked up a knock. Soon after , Blues left-back Harry Barbrook was booked for a foul on halfway. It was almost eight in the 81st minute when Bell saved well from Buabo to his left, then Turner shot over after the rebound was cut back to him by Valentine. With four minutes left on the clock, numerical parity was restored when Nwabueze limped off with the Blues having used all their subs. Referee Harvey blew his whistle right on the 90-minute mark to confirm the Blues’ victory. A fantastic end to the season for Atay’s youngsters, who missed out on a place in the PDL2 play-offs, but who carry off the Professional Development League Cup for the first time in the club’s history. The result was never in doubt following the early red card and two goals but the Blues made the most of the situation, continuing to play their slick passing football and carving out numerous opportunities and scoring seven goals, the pick Chirewa’s second. The two teams were handed their medals on the pitch before Blues skipper Armin was presented with the trophy. Town’s U16s are also in the final of the same competition at their level against the same opposition at the Coventry Building Society Arena on Bank Holiday Monday. Town: Ridd, Agbaje (O’Neill 72), Barbrook, Humphreys, Bradshaw (Steele 72), Armin, Valentine, Manly (Turner 51), Buabo, Chirewa, Nwabueze. Unused: Cullum, Haddoch. Coventry: Bell, Grant (Young 46), Stretton (Manners 70), Massey, Alabi, Perry, Aisowieren, Howley, Rodber (Wilson 46), Moore, Obikwu. Unused: Callaghan, Siddall. Referee: Thomas Harvey.

Photo: Matchday Images



BlueandTruesince82 added 21:07 - Apr 27

Jolly well done for that I say.



Congratulations.



3

dirtydingusmagee added 21:13 - Apr 27

CRACKING result lads ! well done . 0

Churchman added 21:14 - Apr 27

Well done lads! Enjoy it! 0

ArnieM added 21:21 - Apr 27

Congratulations young Blue guns 👍 0

Crinkle59 added 21:35 - Apr 27

Hope you all carry on the good work





































































1 0

