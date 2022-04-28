TWTV: Ray Crawford Interview

Thursday, 28th Apr 2022 08:43 On the 60th anniversary of Town winning the Football League championship for the only time in the club’s history, TWTV spoke to Blues legend Ray Crawford to get his recollections of that remarkable season, the day the title was secured, Sir Alf Ramsey and more of his memories of his two spells with the Blues. Crawford, now 85, formed a devastating strike partnership with Ted Phillips (the pair are pictured below in their heyday), the duo scoring 61 times between them - Crawford 33, Phillips 28 - as Town came from nowhere to win the top division at the first attempt having been promoted as Second Division champions the previous year. Town’s all-time top scorer with 218 goals in 354 games, Crawford is set to be a guest at Saturday’s match between the Blues and another of his old clubs Charlton Athletic. Extended highlights including Ray’s second goal, rather than one of those that was disallowed as erroneously featured above, can be found here.

Photos: TWTD/ITFC



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



Bobbiesboys added 10:03 - Apr 28

What a legend! 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments