Ipswich Town U18s 7-0 Coventry City U18s - Extended Gallery

Thursday, 28th Apr 2022 10:54 An extended photo gallery from last night's Professional Development League Cup final in which Town's U18s thrashed Coventry City 7-0 at Portman Road.



Matchday Images



Razor added 11:33 - Apr 28

Well done boys----nice to see a bit of silverware-----seniors take note!!! 0

