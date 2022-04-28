Portman Road Infrastructure Work Under Way
Thursday, 28th Apr 2022 12:30
Town have begun work on the infrastructure changes which will be completed at Portman Road over the summer.
The scoreboard in the corner between the Cobbold Stand and Sir Alf Ramsey Stand has been removed.
Once planning permission has been confirmed, that corner of the stadium will be removed to facilitate improved access for the summer works. A big screen is set to be installed in that area.
Work on installing a new PA also got under way a week ago and will be completed in time for 2022/23, which starts on Saturday 30th July.
New dugouts are another element of the work being undertaken during the close season.
Town initially planned major renovations to the pitch this summer but that will now take place in a year’s time.
Work on improving Playford Road’s facilities is also set to take place during the close season.
Photo: ITFC
