Mowbray Set to Leave Blackburn

Thursday, 28th Apr 2022 19:18 Former Blues skipper and coach Tony Mowbray looks set to leave Blackburn Rovers at the end of the season with the Championship side not having spoken to him regarding a new contract with his current terms up this summer. Mowbray, 58, has been manager at Ewood Park since 2017 and says he’s made a decision on his future without explicitly outlining his plans, while admitting it looks like he’ll be departing. Blackburn are currently eighth in the Championship with two games to play. “I commit a lot of time to this football club away from my family and my kids and I need to address that pretty soon,” he said at a press conference. “I have decided. “We have two games to try and win to try to get this club to the Premier League. Let's hope we get to the play-offs and we have another game at home. "I am a private and proud person, I keep things to myself. My main job is to prepare a team to beat Bournemouth this weekend.” “What do you want me to think? I don’t feel I’m being disloyal here by saying anything other than it looks like I’m leaving”



“There’s no contract discussions. I’m out of contract very, very soon”#Blackburn #Rovers manager Tony Mowbray#bbcefl #bbcfootball pic.twitter.com/E4GLb8zWGS — BBC Sport Lancashire (@BBCLancsSport) April 28, 2022 He added: “The club haven't asked what my plans are. The club have to decide what they want to do, I don't need to instigate anything. I am clear in my mind about what is happening. “Lots of different things [have led to the decision]. My [work-life] balance, my ambition, feeling like I can keep growing a club, I could list more but it's not the time.” He continued: “I don't know what goes on in football clubs, men in suits make decisions. I can't give you an answer, you should ask other people. “I don't go knocking on their doors. I can say that there has been no conversation or approaches and we're a week away from the end of the season. “What do you want me to think? It looks like I'm leaving because I am out of contract very, very soon and there has been no discussions.” The former centre-half was a member of the Town team which won promotion to the Premier League in the play-off final at Wembley in 2000 and scored Town’s equaliser against Barnsley in what proved to be the final game of his playing career. Mowbray took charge of four matches as caretaker-manager of the Blues alongside Bryan Klug following George Burley’s departure in 2002 and was close to being appointed boss by former owner Marcus Evans late in the 2009/2010 season. The man known as Mogga is assisted at Blackburn by his former Town team-mate Mark Venus.

Photo: Action Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



Suffolkboy added 19:43 - Apr 28

A knowledgeable man of the greatest integrity who will quietly determine how his life’s pattern is to develop without fuss or furore .

I wish him every good wish going as he charts the months and years ahead.

COYB 0

Karlosfandangal added 20:09 - Apr 28

What a goal in the final 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments