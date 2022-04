Ipswich Town U18s 7-0 Coventry City U18s - Highlights

Friday, 29th Apr 2022 10:05 All the goals from the U18s' 7-0 thrashing of Coventry City in the final of the Professional Development League Cup at Portman Road on Wednesday.

Photo: Matchday Images



trncbluearmy added 10:13 - Apr 29

Well played, scored from corners as well!



The lads seemed to know where the camera was for maximum effect 0

