Simpson the Focus as U23s Face Posh

Friday, 29th Apr 2022 10:40 The Blues’ U23s face Peterborough United at London Road this afternoon with wantaway striker Tyreece Simpson set to be the subject of interest from watching scouts, including those from the home side (KO 1pm). We understand Posh, whose relegation from the Championship was recently confirmed, are among the clubs keen on Simpson, who has told Town he wants to move on at the end of the season. The 20-year-old is out of contract in the summer but with the Blues having an option for a further season which they appear certain to take in order to achieve a fee for the academy product. As previously reported, Luton Town, who are close to confirming a Championship play-off place, and Barnsley, another of the sides relegated back into League One, are also among Simpson’s admirers. Simpson’s former loan club Swindon, with whom he netted 11 goals in the first half of the season, have already said they are in no position to bring him back to the County Ground. The U23s will be looking for a win which will seal second place in Professional Development League Two South and a place in the end-of-season play-offs. Following this afternoon’s match, the side now coached by John McGreal have only one game left, against Watford at Portman Road on Tuesday afternoon.

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



BlueBlood90 added 10:44 - Apr 29

I wouldn't even bother playing him. You're taking up a space from another young lad who actually wants to be here. 3

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments