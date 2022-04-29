The Top Six Teams in the Division Are Miles Ahead - Notes for Charlton Athletic

Friday, 29th Apr 2022 15:00 by TomTheWriter In the final game of the League One season, Town look to end their disappointing season on a high when Charlton visit Portman Road and TomTheWriter assesses the mood in the opposition camp. Following Portsmouth’s 3-2 victory over Wigan on Tuesday, Ipswich can only finish as high as 10th and to do that will need to combine a victory over Charlton on Saturday with a Bolton Wanderers defeat in their home game against Fleetwood. The Addicks started the season very slowly, but turned their season around under Johnnie Jackson and find themselves one place below Town going into the final match. Conor Washington has carried their goal threat going forward, George Dobson has offered strength and stability in the midfield, with Sean Clare showing his versatility in defence. Johnnie Jackson “[Johnnie] Jackson needs to have his contract sorted now so he is guaranteed here next season so he can start planning who he wants to renew contract-wise”, “We don't know where the club might go shopping, nor whether Jackson can return us to winning ways”, “He needs to recruit the players who fit into the system he wants to play and also have a back-up plan when that system doesn’t work.” After the sacking of Nigel Adkins in October, Jackson took over the reins on an interim basis as owner Thomas Sandgaard looking for a replacement. “Jackson needs to get through December in one piece and we will see if the transfer committee are able to make some more changes to the squad”, “If Jackson doesn’t have what it takes, do we really want him to sign players that his replacement won’t want - like [Charlie] Kirk”, “I’m no great coach but something has to change with our approach next season. For me, our approach has to be based around greater pressing and tempo, along with more aggressive players and width.” Jackson was eventually given the job on permanent deal in December. In the five months since his arrival, the former club captain has taken the Addicks out of the relegation zone and into the top half. The State of Play “What is the point of a strong finish when the whole squad needs revitalising for next season? We had a strong finish last year and promptly fell on our arses at the start of this!”, “I think you’re right about Sandgaard not spending and because of that the likes of [Adam] Matthews and most of the other hangers-on will still be here in August”, “Can anyone actually see it changing next season?” As is stands, the Addicks find themselves in 12th place in League One with 17 wins, eight draws and 20 defeats from their 45 games. “Without Adkins’s terrible start and with Jackson’s average points per game we would be still 10 points away from play-offs”, “The top six teams in the division are miles ahead of the rest and JJ unfortunately does not have the managerial experience to bridge that gap”, “I maintain that our first choice XI would be enough to challenge the fringes of the top six.” Charlton sit one place and eight points below Ipswich Town heading into their fixture on Saturday. The Squad Currently, in the Charlton squad, they have a strong selection of centre midfielders to work with after the signing of Scott Fraser from Ipswich in January. However, their attack has struggled on occasion this season due to the reliance on Jayden Stockley and Washington, and they have struggled when one has been out for an extended period of time. Strength-wise, Charlton fans have found a few things to be positive about this season. “Clare is comfortable bringing the ball out from the back and is a big, strong and dynamic player”, “Their huge strength has been man management and players trust them and will follow them over the top”, “Strengthens the conclusion that we appear to have become harder to play against and score against.” On the other hand, they have found a few things to be negative about. “Our strength in depth when injuries and suspensions occur is not strong enough for a club hoping to go up”, “Our set pieces were absolutely shocking”, “Our full-backs backing off. Cost us two goals, one on each side.” Charlton Athletic 2-0 Shrewsbury Town “Think today proved again that we need to think about a different system at home than away. The system is good away but at home, again today Shrewsbury crowded the midfield and that really stopped us creating”, “My takes from the game. First half was just dreadful, we lost control of the midfield against a very poor side, we need better quality than [Alex] Gilbey and [Albie] Morgan in the middle of the park if we are to compete properly next season”, “I hope the stadium was totally empty by the time the poor show of a football team did their lap of dishonour.” “I will always enjoy a Charlton win, but with 16,000 empty seats in the ground today it’s time for the powers above to address the core problems at the club”, “Let’s be bold and pay off those under contract that we all know won’t stay fit beyond August”, “The whole club needs restructuring from top to bottom, I suppose it could be said that a start has been made, but I am not impressed with the recent appointments. Time will tell. A start would be to get rid of about 70 per cent of the current squad.” Last weekend, Charlton hosted fellow mid-table side Shrewsbury Town and came away with a 2-0 victory due to goals from Stockley and Chuks Aneke. Cambridge United 0-2 Charlton Athletic “Three points and all the best moments from Corey Blackett-Taylor. But so many substandard performances and Gilbey and Morgan were again underwhelming and will not be part of a promotion-winning team”, “Missed the first half, which was poor by most accounts, but the second half was OK. CBT is one of those players that you know what he is going to do, but difficult to stop”, “Cambridge are a mid-table team with nothing to play for. Of course, for them it's a great achievement. But it was going to be easier than Morecambe.” “A very good away performance…and deserved three points strong at the back with [Jason] Pearce again leading by example…but special mention to Clare as well who was excellent”, “Didn't watch the game but confused by late substitutions and not giving certain players at least half an hour”, “Overall we deserved to win, would have been a different game if they scored that sitter in the first half.” Ten days ago, Charlton faced another mid-table side in Cambridge United at the Abbey Stadium with goals from Corey Blackett-Taylor and Conor Washington seeing them to victory. Goalkeepers “[Craig] MacGillivray is a good example of this. A bang-average journeyman keeper, who’s inferior to the one we lost and the one we’ve loaned out”, “We need MacGillivray, Stockley and [Ben] Purrington back as soon as possible to see what we're really about”, “MacGillivray may not be first-choice for ever.” Summer signing MacGillivray switched Portsmouth for Charlton Athletic at the end of his contract with previous keeper Ben Amos moving over to Wigan Athletic. Has 16 clean sheets this season, but Charlton fans aren’t convinced.

Defenders “Back-up if we have a budget. Maybe”, “Good delivery but he's getting on a bit and I don't think he's anything more than League One quality”, “I'm getting fed up with his messing us about hoping for better then coming back with his tail between his legs.” Welsh international Matthews has been with the Addicks since their 2019/20 Championship relegation season and stuck with them. Has started the last nine games in the midfield and at the back. “Therefore, the departure of [Ben] Watson and [Chris] Gunter) looks inevitable. We can expect another eight or so to go too”, “Gunter has to go and I'm not sure about Matthews - I think that depends if we are going to play a flat back four or wing-backs”, “Somebody close to the Welsh set-up tonight has told me that we circulated Gunter's availability to clubs but there were no takers.” Welsh international Gunter joined Charlton last season as they battled to return to the Championship and has been a highly-favoured defender under both Adkins and Jackson this year. However, he has missed the last nine games with rumours that his time at the club is coming to an end. “[Jason] Pearce had form this season but he's so slow and gives silly fouls away and that's a good description of him”, “I have always said to give him a coaching position but with the amount of ex-players we already have and with what he's actually been involved in first XI-wise, does he really deserve it?”, “A tortoise is now faster than JP.” Another experienced option in the defence, Pearce was part of the side that won promotion from League One a few years ago. Currently the club captain, his contract is up in the summer. “If he can stay fit I'd happily offer him a new contract”, “With what was available to us today, why not change to a back four and bring [Sam] Lavelle in?”, “We were obviously going to struggle with no height in the team so why not use Lavelle.” Another summer signing, Lavelle started the campaign as the captain of newly-promoted Morecambe. Made the switch on deadline day, but has missed the last four due to a shoulder injury. “If we have a decent backing there's no need at all to keep a player that can only play 25 per cent of games”, “It’s a shame [Ryan] Inniss’s injury record goes before him and is so bad. If he didn’t have a such a bad fitness history he probably would be one of the first on the teamsheet and possibly be a candidate for team captain”, “I have a sneaking suspicion he’ll be at the club next season, come what may.” Snapped up last season, Inniss was a key member of the Charlton side that pushed for promotion last season. However, he has been dealing with injury for the majority of the season and has featured in only one of the last 13 games. Centre-Backs “[Akin] Famewo is very poor. Thinks only of passing backwards. Get rid as soon as possible”, “Famewo is like his passing this season - gone backwards at an alarming rate. Norwich want a seven-figure fee for him. It’s hard to see what that valuation is based on”, “I personally think the guy is young, has talent and potential to be really good. He is playing in a bang average League One team at present which has not helped him.” On loan from Norwich City for the second straight season, Famewo has been an ever-present for the Addicks this year. Usually found in the left centre-back spot in Jackson’s new formation. “We've not seen much of [Deji] Elerewe while Famewo isn't our player unless he signs”, “I heard Famewo doesn't even want to stay. Championship interest apparently”, “Why would a young man with aspirations to play at a decent level want to play for a bottom half, third division side?” Has an option in his loan contract to make the deal permanent, but it is unknown if they are going to take Norwich up on it. If the fans had their say, he may not be here next season. “Have to agree, Clare has been a good signing along with Dobson”, “I suspect we could sell Clare and Dobson this summer for a profit, but we will finish in the bottom half of the third division”, “Special mention to Clare as well who was excellent.” Versatile option Clare arrived at the Valley this summer from Oxford United after spending last season on loan at Burton Albion. Started as centre midfielder, but has moved to the defence this season. “Hope everything goes well for the lad and he comes back raring to go during the summer”, “All the best on that Mr Clare. Glad you are taking the medical advice, too many ignore such things”, “Good luck Sean. Be brave. Really hope it works out for you.” Clare will not feature on the final day at Portman Road after deciding to have surgery on a facial birthmark after advice from medical specialists. Midfielders “Only yesterday, Jackson was telling us he wanted a strong finish to the last four games and then plays [Mason] Burstow and [Albie] Morgan”, “You could see the difference when JFC replaced Morgan and suddenly the team moved forward and looked very dangerous”, “Morgan wasn't up to much today.” Young midfielder Morgan progressed through the academy in 2018, spending a short spell out on loan from Ebbsfleet United. Has been in and out of the side this season, but has started the last four and is likely to feature on Saturday. Albie Morgan (R) “Gilbey and Morgan were again underwhelming and will not be part of a promotion-winning team”, “Gilbey failed to get forward on many occasions, kept pointing where to play it away and backwards from him”, “I’ve watched Gilbey in recent matches and he doesn’t do nearly enough off the ball and his reputation as a box to box player is completely unfounded.” Charlton’s number 10 Gilbey switched MK Dons for the Addicks last season, but spent some time on the sidelines due to injury. Missed the early part of this season, but has been an ever-present since his return with three goals to his name. “As for Jackson, the mind boggles as to why he talks about winning games then leaves Aneke and Jake Forster-Caskey on the bench”, “Let's see how he does when he comes back”, “I like the player but he can't complete a season.” Forster-Caskey has been dealing with serious injury issues for the last few seasons, returning a few weeks back after 11 months out. “Had a rough patch lately but Elliott Lee is a class player”, “Lee and Gilbey need to get a hold of the game”, “Get him signed, performing well again and again, great player for us.” On loan from Luton Town, Lee spent last season with Oxford United as they finished above the Addicks on goal difference. Four goals for the season from both the frontline and the midfield. “[Scott] Fraser will be player of the season next year”, “It seems that Scott Fraser is out injured for the rest of the season”, “There is clearly a player in there at this level and one who could/should be the fulcrum of our midfield next season under a competent manager and coaching team.” Picked up on a permanent from Ipswich in January, Fraser has struggled for consistent game time due to Covid and injuries, and has missed the last five games due to a knee problem. Has been confirmed as unfit for the Ipswich game. “A good player on his day but does too many step-overs and has been awful lately”, “I like the fact that [Diallang] Jaiyesimi can cross on his left and right foot. But most of the time his crosses are abject and it comes to nothing”, “Jaiyesimi is the most frustrating player for me. He goes down the wing, beating his man and his cross into the box is just woeful.” A late-night signing from Swindon Town on deadline day last January, Jaiyesimi has been in and out of the side for the majority of the season. Has only two goals to his name so far. “When he played his first game at right wing-back for us, I thought [Jon] Leko was excellent”, “I would be tempted to give him one last try at right wing-back, or give 4-4-2 a try to see how he performs on the wing”, “It’s not working for him up front and even in the hole just behind as everyone has been stating.” Currently on loan from Birmingham City, Leko has been utilised both out wide and through the middle. Has three goals this season, but hasn’t featured in the last five games. Winger “Not sure why [Ben] Purrington has not played more, in my opinion. Even in the back five he had that run of scoring goals. Think he offers a lot more than he's made out to”, “A very average player. Not terrible but not amazing. [Ian] Maatsen was much better last season so wouldn't be too fussed if he left”, “I doubt that we will get much better with what we will have to spend.” Another defender picked up in the Championship, Purrington missed a large number of games at the beginning of the season, but had been in a rich vein of goalscoring form up until December. “Let’s hope the likes of Purrington, Inniss and Pearce are announced for departure after the Ipswich game”, “Purrington as back-up. I like him but we need someone more dynamic going up and down”, “I like Purrington - he's honest and doesn't hide. Given the lack of investment from the owner and that we're likely to be fishing with what we can get from previous transfer sales, I'd be tempted to keep him.” After the change to a 3-5-2, Purrington was used as the left wing-back under Jackson. Had been a key fixture under the new manager, but hasn’t started the last four games and it has been confirmed by the gaffer that he is unfit for the game on Saturday. Centre Midfielder “We only have one decent player in [George] Dobson. That's it, the rest mediocre at best”, “Dobson is a Championship level player. We should be very worried about losing him in the summer transfer window”, “I rate Gilbey and Dobson as well as our centre-backs. But we need to improve the spine of our team with players good enough to displace the current first XI.” An impressive summer signing in the midfield, Dobson arrived at the Valley from Sunderland after spending last year with AFC Wimbledon. Has been deployed in the deeper holding role this season and has been a star performer. “I don't get to the Valley much, but having seen Dobson live once I was very impressed, he was everywhere”, “As if it was in any doubt Dobson’s match winning strike should seal his case for Player of the Season”, “Was so pleased to be there yesterday, to witness George Dobson's first Charlton goal, nobody deserved that goal more.” Has been the pick of the players for Charlton this season and it wouldn’t surprise me if he is looked at by some of the top teams in League One, as well as some Championship sides. Attack “[Jayden] Stockley's passing and distribution was really poor”, “Stockley moans about everything - maybe he has a point given the dross that he plays with”, “Stockley can't play others in.” Stockley currently has 21 goals for the year as he looks to build on his successful short-term spell from last season. Spent a bit of time out injured, but will be looking to end the season on a high. Jayden Stockley “Fallen ill before the game, probably off to talk a Championship club”, “I first really noticed him away at the Gills. We were sitting very near the front and the expression on his face was of someone really giving their all. If he continues to progress then I would hope we get one more season out of him, before he goes on to bigger and better things, which he inevitably will”, “CBT [Blackett-Taylor]’s story is amazing really. I don’t think anyone was that impressed when he rocked up on a trial and bagged a six-month contract, and look at him now.” Picked up on a short term deal last summer after leaving Tranmere Rovers, Blackett-Taylor has won himself a longer-term deal. Has three goals to his name and has been linked with a move to the Championship this summer. “Fans were loving [Mason] Burstow until he broke into the team and showed us all that he wasn’t ready”, “The decision to play Burstow and Morgan when there was much better on the bench defies logic”, “Burstow, who seemed to be wrong-footed the whole afternoon, was slow to react to a clearance. Should have been first to the ball and hold it up but was too slow.” Young striker Burstow burst onto the scene back in November, pushed from the academy into the first-team spotlight. Has six goals this season, but will be with Chelsea next season after they signed him on deadline day before loaning him back to the Addicks. “Was expecting Chuks [Aneke] to come on at half-time or soon after. Very strange as clearly nothing riding on the result”, “Even when Aneke was brought on there was no urgency - must have been standing around for seven or eight minutes”, “Why bother keeping a 30-minute-a-game player on our payroll. Yes, he's large and he can score, but we need a consistent, 18-plus goals-a-season player, not a ‘come on in the last 20 minutes’ player.” Chuks Aneke Another player snapped up in January, Aneke left Charlton in the summer to move to Birmingham City, but found himself back at the Valley on a permanent deal. Has four goals since his return. Striker “Conor Washington says he has heard nothing from the club about his own situation”, “Best on the list and for me would be good enough to start in a promotion push”, “Needs a strike partner, Burstow is poor and has no heart, so Washington is on his own most games and does still manage to score, I'd keep him.” Northern Ireland international Washington has been with the Addicks since last season after spending the previous year in Scotland with Hearts. Has scored 11 goals this season. “Washington deserves an extension”, “He’s no world-beater, but he’s good enough for League One”, “If Sandgaard wanted to keep Washington, would they not be having contract talks now?” Washington’s contract also runs out in the summer, but he should be someone that the club pick up for at least another season. Is likely to start up front on Saturday and will want to impress the higher-ups on the final day. Charlton Athletic Fans on ITFC “Both clubs have underachieved big-time this season and both go into the summer with new, young managers”, “My first trip to Portman Road was in the 1986/87 play-off semi-final, a tense 0-0 draw where the netting that separated our fans from theirs did not prevent me from collecting a few 50p coins on the night”, “So in this division we have ourselves, Portsmouth, Sunderland, Sheffield Wednesday, Ipswich and possibly even Bolton who all feel we ‘belong’ at least at Championship level but none of us are in that division and maybe at best one of us will be there next season”, “Ipswich took a similar gamble (all be it that they have the financial muscle to fund a couple of seasons in this division) and it looks a lot less successful than Wigan's approach.” Last Time Out – Charlton Athletic 2-0 Ipswich Town “That was a must-win for me. Not only did we do that but that was arguably our best performance (not finishing!) under JJ”, “Absolutely superb performance to a man. Everybody put a shift in, a 2-0 thrashing if ever there was one”, “We dominated the game, but as chance after chance went begging, you were just waiting for the inevitable to happen. Thankfully a superb piece of skill from Gilbey gave us that all important second.” “Special mention for the Ipswich keeper who was outstanding and stopped five or six certain goals”, “[Scott] Fraser of Ipswich, remember him? People were wetting themselves over him. He was awful, invisible, would not swap him for any of our midfield. Gilbey a world apart from Fraser”, “Best performance all season. Everyone gave 100 per cent. They are all playing for Jackson.” Back in December, in the first game after the departure of Paul Cook, Ipswich travelled to the Valley under interim manager John McGreal and put in their worst performance of the season, falling to a comfortable 2-0 defeat. Websites The main forum for a Charlton Athletic fan is Into the Valley, a comprehensive and extensive area for all Charlton fans to dive into.

