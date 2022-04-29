New Turnstile Blues On Sale Saturday



The new issue of Turnstile Blues will be on sale at Town's final game of the season against Charlton on Saturday. Issue 25 of the fanzine commemorates the two significant anniversaries that fall in 2022. Jason Dozzell talks to TB about his memories of the 1991/92 title season, why he thinks it doesn't quite get the recognition that it deserves and the role that the Town fans played in that unexpected triumph. This issue's editor, Steve Moore, also looks back on how formative that title was for Ipswich fans of a certain vintage. In recognition of the 60th anniversary of 1961/62, the fanzine examines the role of Jimmy Leadbetter - and how his role shaped not only Town's extraordinary title win, but also England's World Cup victory four years later. Moving to the present, Rob Freeman has the unfamiliar privilege of taking a positive look at the club's ownership, after a year of Gamechanger's stewardship. There's also an appreciation of Sone Aluko - not just for his talents on the pitch, but what he spends his time and energy doing when he's not confusing League One defenders. At the end of their first season at the third level of English football, the fanzine reviews 2021/22 for the Tractor Girls, as their rise in standing and profile continues, giving plenty of optimism for the future. The fanzine will be on sale around Portman Road, still priced just £1, from 11am on Saturday. If you can't make it to the game, you can order a copy via eBay here.

Photo: Contributed



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments