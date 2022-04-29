Dobra Starts For U23s at Peterborough

Friday, 29th Apr 2022 12:31 Armando Dobra starts but there is no place for Tyreece Simpson in the U23s side taking on Peterborough at London Road this afternoon (KO 1pm). The Albanian U21 international is still on loan at Colchester but is making his second recent appearance for the Blues’ U23s having featured as a sub in the home defeat to Hull City recently. Dobra has been spending time training at Playford Road for a number of weeks having not featured for the U’s since January. In addition to the absence of Simpson, who we understand is interesting this afternoon’s opponents, Luton and Barnsley among others, U23s regulars Cameron Humphreys and Tawanda Chirewa are absent from the 18 having featured for the U18s as they won the Professional Development League Cup on Wednesday and could be in line for involvement on the bench for the first team against Charlton tomorrow. Albie Armin, Edwin Agbaje and Jesse Nwabueze were also involved in that game and are subs this afternoon. The Blues also include a trialist, who may well be Hertford Town left-back Max Hudson, who previously featured in the 1-0 win at Bristol City. The U23s will be looking for a win which will seal second place in Professional Development League Two South and a place in the end-of-season play-offs. Following this afternoon’s match, the side now coached by John McGreal have only one game left, against Sheffield United at Portman Road on Tuesday afternoon. U23s: Ridd, Crowe, Trialist, Alexander (c), Kabongolo, Bradshaw, Ward, Hughes, Bello, Dobra, Siziba Subs: White, Agbaje, Armin, Nwabueze, Buabo.

Photo: Matchday Images



samsonblue added 12:49 - Apr 29

Thought we were playing Sheffield as the last game??

Very different game against top of table, than bottom of league!! 0

IpswichT62OldBoy added 12:55 - Apr 29

No Simpson.

Agent issues I suspect, can't see him ever turning out for Town now, I would question his attitude at this point. 0

PhilTWTD added 13:08 - Apr 29

samsonblue



Sorry, my error, Sheffield United, as you say. Amended. Was getting mixed up with the U18s. 0

