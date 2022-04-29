Dobra Starts For U23s at Peterborough
Friday, 29th Apr 2022 12:31
Armando Dobra starts but there is no place for Tyreece Simpson in the U23s side taking on Peterborough at London Road this afternoon (KO 1pm).
The Albanian U21 international is still on loan at Colchester but is making his second recent appearance for the Blues’ U23s having featured as a sub in the home defeat to Hull City recently.
Dobra has been spending time training at Playford Road for a number of weeks having not featured for the U’s since January.
In addition to the absence of Simpson, who we understand is interesting this afternoon’s opponents, Luton and Barnsley among others, U23s regulars Cameron Humphreys and Tawanda Chirewa are absent from the 18 having featured for the U18s as they won the Professional Development League Cup on Wednesday and could be in line for involvement on the bench for the first team against Charlton tomorrow.
Albie Armin, Edwin Agbaje and Jesse Nwabueze were also involved in that game and are subs this afternoon.
The Blues also include a trialist, who may well be Hertford Town left-back Max Hudson, who previously featured in the 1-0 win at Bristol City.
The U23s will be looking for a win which will seal second place in Professional Development League Two South and a place in the end-of-season play-offs.
Following this afternoon’s match, the side now coached by John McGreal have only one game left, against Sheffield United at Portman Road on Tuesday afternoon.
U23s: Ridd, Crowe, Trialist, Alexander (c), Kabongolo, Bradshaw, Ward, Hughes, Bello, Dobra, Siziba Subs: White, Agbaje, Armin, Nwabueze, Buabo.
Photo: Matchday Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 289 bloggers
Happy Anniversary of Ipswich Winning the Top Division on 28th April 1962 by HegansDog
I cannot compete with the fine recollections of the 1961/62 season produced by Elephant-in-the-Room.
The M Word by Chickenstochurchmans
As new players and staff have arrived at Portman Road over the last year Town have frequently been described as a ‘massive’ club much to the amusement of older fans like myself.
The Opportunity to Build Bonds by ipswichscott
There is a quote at the back of the Sir Bobby Robson Stand where Sir Bobby says a club is about “the passion, the noise, the feeling of belonging”.
A Curious Hat-Trick by JC62
I’ll straight away advise you that the following might not be what you’re used to reading on an Ipswich Town website. I have to confess that I’m a lifelong Fulham fan and my usual scribblings are carried on the Fulham Focus website. However I achieved a curious hat-trick by attending Saturday’s game and thought my own little trip down memory lane might be of interest.
The Swinging Sixty by ElephantintheRoom
Sixty years ago this year Town won the top division, so if you look upon your relationship with Ipswich Town as some sort of marriage this year marks the diamond jubilee of that remarkable achievement.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]