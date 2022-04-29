Burgess a Doubt But Burns and Aluko Back in Training

Friday, 29th Apr 2022 14:32 Centre-half Cameron Burgess is an injury doubt ahead of Saturday’s final game of the season at home to Charlton having suffered an ankle problem, but better news is that Wes Burns and Sone Aluko are both back in training. Aluko has missed the last two games with a knee problem suffered in at Rotherham, while Burns was absent from last week’s game at Crewe due to an ankle problem. Asked about the injury situation at his final press conference of the campaign, manager Kieran McKenna said: “Not much change on that front. The boys who have been injured longer term, Lee [Evans] and George [Edmundson] and Kayden [Jackson] and Kyle [Edwards] will continue their rehab over the summer to hopefully be ready for the start of pre-season. “Wes and Sone have trained for the first time today so we have to make a decision on their involvement. “I’m going to speak to the medical staff this afternoon and we’ll have a discussion as we always do to see what involvement in the game they might be able to have, whether that’s off the bench or possibly to start. “And we’ve had one or two other little issues over the week. Cameron Burgess has had a little issue, so I’ve got to get an update on him because he picked up a little ankle injury in training, so we’re going to have to assess that this evening and see how he is for tomorrow.” Quizzed on whether Burgess’s potential absence would see Elkan Baggott come into the side for his second league appearance having made his debut against the Millers a fortnight ago, McKenna said: “We have different options at centre-half. We don’t know on Cameron yet. We do have Kane Vincent-Young fit, who wasn’t available for the Rotherham game and Kane is someone who has trained quite a lot with us in both side centre-back positions. “We have some different options for that one if Cameron doesn’t make it that we’ll look at for the game.” Cameron Humphreys and Tawanda Chirewa were on the bench at Crewe last week without making it onto the field before playing big roles in the U18s’ 7-0 Professional Development League Cup final win against Coventry on Wednesday. McKenna says midfielder Humphreys will again be in the 18 tomorrow but forward Chirewa will miss out as he is unwell. “Cameron Humphreys will be with us tomorrow,” he continued. “But Tawanda unfortunately has tonsillitis, so wasn’t available to train with the group and won’t be with us tomorrow.”

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



BlueBoots added 14:45 - Apr 29

KVY at Centre-Back?!?! Didn't see that one coming... 0

MaySixth added 14:46 - Apr 29

Get Bilbo in. 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments