Pre-Season Training Camp at Loughborough University

Friday, 29th Apr 2022 15:00 Town will spend time at a training camp at Loughborough University as part of their pre-season programme ahead of 2022/23, manager Kieran McKenna has revealed. McKenna, who studied for a degree Sports Science at Loughborough, had hoped to take the squad to Austria but opted against an overseas camp due to concerns that the ongoing Covid situation might impact their plans and so the decision was taken to remain in the UK. With the new season starting early on July 30th, McKenna says the squad will be back at Playford Road midway through June. “I don’t know if I can give full dates but we’re back around the middle of June so we get a good long pre-season, something I’m really looking forward to,” he said. “It’s going to be an invaluable time for us. Obviously it would have been nice for us to travel a little bit further but on the other side of that we’re going to get lots of time at the training ground here and lots of time to work and hopefully lots of time to embed what we want to do on the pitch. “We’re continuing to work through our pre-season programme. We are planning to do a training camp at Loughborough University. It’s something that we have lined up that will hopefully go ahead. “Other than that, we’re working through a fixture programme that we think has got some really good fixtures in there for us as a team and a variety of opposition that will hopefully prepare us well for a good start.” He says the players will depart the club next week with individual fitness programmes: “That’s very much normal practice for all clubs now. There’s usually a little bit of time to rest but no longer than two weeks or so and then they’ll start to build into their individual programmes and certainly that will ramp up towards the end of the month and early June so they’re in good physical condition when they come back in in the middle of June.”

Photo: TWTD



