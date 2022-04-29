McKenna: Nice For U18s to Have That Experience and Finish Season With a Trophy

Friday, 29th Apr 2022 15:10 Town boss Kieran McKenna was pleased for the U18s that they ended their season by winning the Professional Development League Cup by hammering Coventry City 7-0 at Portman Road on Wednesday. McKenna watched the full game from the directors’ box as Adem Atay’s side carried off the silverware. The U16s could join them in doing so when they face Coventry away in the final of the same competition at their level on Monday. “It was nice to be there, a very good performance. I think the nature of academy football is that kids don’t always get that many opportunities to win trophies and medals,” McKenna said. “I was speaking to Cameron Humphreys today and I think it’s his first medal since the U12s, whereas if he wasn’t in academy football he’d be winning trophies multiple times a year because he’s such a talented young football. “You don’t get so many chances to play in finals and to win a medal, so it was nice of them to have that experience and almost finish the season off with that, especially at Portman Road. “I enjoyed the game, I thought it was a good performance. Obviously the early red card makes it not such a competitive game but having said that, I thought the players performed very well and they should be pleased and Adem is pleased for them as well.”

