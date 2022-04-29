Dobra on Target as U23s Beat Posh to Return to Top

Friday, 29th Apr 2022 15:37

Armando Dobra and Matt Ward were on target as Town’s U23s won 2-0 at Peterborough to go back to the top of Professional Development League Two South and confirm a place in the end-of-season play-offs.

The Blues are a point ahead of previous leaders Bristol City with both teams having a game remaining.

Dobra put Town in front on 55 from close range with Ward adding the second with a cross which found its way in in the final minute.

The Albanian U21 international is still officially on loan at Colchester but hasn't featured for the U's since January and has been training back at Playford Road in recent weeks and is eligible for the U23s.

Striker Tyreece Simpson, who we understand is interesting this afternoon’s opponents, Luton and Barnsley among others, was missing from the squad, along with Cameron Humphreys and Tawanda Chirewa with the midfielder in the 18 for tomorrow’s first-team game against Charlton and the forward out with tonsillitis.

The Blues included a trialist against Posh, likely to have been Hertford Town left-back Max Hudson, who previously featured in the 1-0 win at Bristol City.

The side now coached by John McGreal have only one game left, against Sheffield United at Portman Road on Tuesday afternoon.

U23s: Ridd, Crowe (Agbaje), Trialist, Alexander (c), Kabongolo, Bradshaw, Ward, Hughes, Bello (Buabo), Dobra, Siziba Unused: White, Armin, Nwabueze.





Photo: Matchday Images