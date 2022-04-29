McKenna: I've Enjoyed Every Day But No One's Under Any Illusions About the Task Ahead

Friday, 29th Apr 2022 16:35 Boss Kieran McKenna has really enjoyed his first four months in the Portman Road hotseat but with the Blues set to finish 10th or 11th in the League One table says no one at the club is under any illusions about the scale of the task of getting out of the division at the fourth time of asking next season. McKenna, 35, was named Town boss on December 15th last year and despite the Blues not being able to make it into the play-offs, reflects on the time since positively. “Really good. As I’ve said before, I’ve enjoyed every day, to be honest,” he said. “Obviously there are some days you enjoy more than others depending on how games go but I’ve really enjoyed it. “My impressions of the football club from the first day was that it’s a fantastic football club, the supporters have been fantastic with me and with the group. “I think the plans and the vision and the ambition of the football club is very much aligned with me and we’ve got a very common idea of where we want to take the team. “I think it’s been a big learning curve season for the club. I think I’m in a better position and will be in a better position going into pre-season having had the few months with the team, in order to go into pre-season with a real clear idea of where we need to improve and what we’re doing well and want to keep doing. “It’s been a really enjoyable first four months for me and I’m just excited now to get a full pre-season and develop the squad and see where we can take the team, keep improving the team and hopefully do all the right things to give us a good chance to have a better season this year than we have had in the previous years at the football club.” McKenna knows that 10th or 11th is far from where Town supporters - and their ambitious owners - expected the Blues to finish this season. “I think that’s obviously not where we want to be but that’s the reality of the situation,” he reflected. “The club has been in League One now for three seasons. I think a ninth-place finish [last season], an 11th-place finish [the year before] and this season’s either going to be 10th or 11th. “I think it’s a reality for everybody. I’m sure when Ipswich came down to this league they wanted to get back out of it at the first attempt but they weren’t able to do that and I think everyone has learned more about the division over that time, and certainly in my few months here I’ve learnt more about the division. “I think we’re in a place at the club now where nobody’s under any illusions about the scale of the task that we have ahead. “Because we have a great history and a great fanbase and a great support, it gives us absolutely no divine right to win football matches in this division more than any other team. “There are a lot of big clubs in this division, a lot of clubs who have been in the Premier League and been in the Championship more recently than us, and for a lot more years than us. “And the fantastic support and heritage that we have at the club doesn’t give us any more right than them to get out of the league this year or next year. “What we have to use is that fantastic support and the history of the club we have to use that as fuel going forward to improve the team and improve the football club. “Only by doing that day by day and by making good decisions and following a plan and building strategically and cleverly over the summer and going forward will we give ourselves a good chance to win more matches than the club has done in any season so far in League One and put ourselves in a better position in the league and have a chance of making steps in the direction that we want to go in.” Is he expecting the division to be even tougher next season given the sides that are coming down, Derby, Barnsley and Peterborough. “I think there are already very big football clubs in the league, so some big football clubs will go up and some big football clubs will go down,” the Blues manager continued. “But, as we’ve seen, not just for us but for different teams across the season, it’s not just the games against the so-called bigger clubs or the clubs with the bigger stadiums or the bigger fanbases that are difficult in this league. The teams who don’t have maybe that same history or support are still very difficult games for a number of different reasons. “We’ll enjoy playing against the Derbys or whoever else might be in this division next year but also we know that we have to be ready for the other 23 teams in the division and the different challenges which are really varied that this league presents.”

