Norwood and Carroll Released
Friday, 29th Apr 2022 18:54
TWTD understands Town have told striker James Norwood and midfielder Tom Carroll that they are to be released at the end of the season.
The duo are among the players who are out of contract this summer and their exits come as little surprise.
We understand the pair met with manager Kieran McKenna yesterday when they were told their contracts would not be renewed.
McKenna has held meetings with players over the last few days which he says will continue until Sunday.
Norwood, who joined Town on a free transfer from Tranmere in the summer of 2019, made 26 appearances this season, scoring six times having spent a spell training with the U23s during Paul Cook’s time as boss.
The club had an option to keep the striker, whose time with Town was punctuated by injury and off-field controversy, for a further season.
A number of League One clubs are understood to have been monitoring the 31-year-old’s situation among them Wigan Athletic and Oxford United.
The striker has issued a statement on social media confirming that tomorrow's match at home to Charlton will be his final game for the club and thanking various people he has worked with during his time at the club including former U23s manager Kieron Dyer, veteran academy coach Bryan Klug and the physios, while stating that the club is "in good hands" under manager Kieran McKenna and his staff.
Carroll, 29, signed on a free transfer last summer having left QPR and has had an injury-hit campaign, making only 11 starts and six sub appearances for the Blues.
Photo: Matchday Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 289 bloggers
Happy Anniversary of Ipswich Winning the Top Division on 28th April 1962 by HegansDog
I cannot compete with the fine recollections of the 1961/62 season produced by Elephant-in-the-Room.
The M Word by Chickenstochurchmans
As new players and staff have arrived at Portman Road over the last year Town have frequently been described as a ‘massive’ club much to the amusement of older fans like myself.
The Opportunity to Build Bonds by ipswichscott
There is a quote at the back of the Sir Bobby Robson Stand where Sir Bobby says a club is about “the passion, the noise, the feeling of belonging”.
A Curious Hat-Trick by JC62
I’ll straight away advise you that the following might not be what you’re used to reading on an Ipswich Town website. I have to confess that I’m a lifelong Fulham fan and my usual scribblings are carried on the Fulham Focus website. However I achieved a curious hat-trick by attending Saturday’s game and thought my own little trip down memory lane might be of interest.
The Swinging Sixty by ElephantintheRoom
Sixty years ago this year Town won the top division, so if you look upon your relationship with Ipswich Town as some sort of marriage this year marks the diamond jubilee of that remarkable achievement.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]