Norwood and Carroll Released

Friday, 29th Apr 2022 18:54 TWTD understands Town have told striker James Norwood and midfielder Tom Carroll that they are to be released at the end of the season. The duo are among the players who are out of contract this summer and their exits come as little surprise. We understand the pair met with manager Kieran McKenna yesterday when they were told their contracts would not be renewed. McKenna has held meetings with players over the last few days which he says will continue until Sunday. Norwood, who joined Town on a free transfer from Tranmere in the summer of 2019, made 26 appearances this season, scoring six times having spent a spell training with the U23s during Paul Cook’s time as boss. The club had an option to keep the striker, whose time with Town was punctuated by injury and off-field controversy, for a further season. A number of League One clubs are understood to have been monitoring the 31-year-old’s situation among them Wigan Athletic and Oxford United. The striker has issued a statement on social media confirming that tomorrow's match at home to Charlton will be his final game for the club and thanking various people he has worked with during his time at the club including former U23s manager Kieron Dyer, veteran academy coach Bryan Klug and the physios, while stating that the club is "in good hands" under manager Kieran McKenna and his staff. Carroll, 29, signed on a free transfer last summer having left QPR and has had an injury-hit campaign, making only 11 starts and six sub appearances for the Blues.

Photo: Matchday Images



WirralBlue added 18:59 - Apr 29

I don’t disagree with either decision. Norwood has never really hit the heights here that he should have done. 2

FrimleyBlue added 18:59 - Apr 29

Norwood is definitely one of those that is painful for us. But will rip us a new one when we play him 0

Radlett_blue added 19:07 - Apr 29

Two more good decisions there by McKenna. 2

Suffolkboy added 19:08 - Apr 29

Neither decision could be rightly described as ‘surprising ‘: both will have been pretty well near the top of the pile for release — replacements ??

COYB 1

Blue_75 added 19:10 - Apr 29

Sad to see Nors go!

A great goals to minute ratio but hampered by injured whilst with us!

Always showed plenty of passion and determination!

All the best 💪🏻

-3

December1963 added 19:13 - Apr 29

Probably best for both parties, but think his statement is pure class. Thanks for your all your efforts and all the best for the future. Once a blue always a blue. 5

CavendishBlue added 19:16 - Apr 29

I wish both well in finding a new challenge.



Caroll just never seemed to show any of the experience that a 100+ prem player should have.



Norwood going will certainly help our yellow cards to mjnutes played ratio....whatever that is... 1

SouperJim added 19:20 - Apr 29

Got to respect the honesty of that statement from Nors. He is what he is, a poundshop Daryl Murphy, at times his off-field persona has made me question his effort and commitment but on reflection he's always worked hard on the pitch and what he lacks in technical ability he does his best to make up for by putting himself about. I'm sure he'll have plenty of offers to stay in the division and will probably be a better fit in a smaller squad with a more agricultural play style. Good luck to him and thanks for the goals! 2

WirralBlue added 19:21 - Apr 29

I also hope this means that KM has a new striker lined up - which I am sure he has! 1

ArnieM added 19:23 - Apr 29

Feel so sad re Norwood because it should have been so different , but it never reached the heights we all hoped for . Good luck Nors .



Carroll, undoubted skills but not up to the physical requirements of League One , and we have to have players next season that can be strong , skilful, resilient, resourceful, and have self belief .



Good luck to you too Tommy… 1

alfromcol added 19:29 - Apr 29

Touching words from Nors, underneath that rough exterior there is a sensitive human being. Good luck Nors 1

Saxonblue74 added 19:30 - Apr 29

Neither player would help us move forward so correct decision for all parties. Remember watching Nors in the play off final foe Tranmere and thought he was just the player we needed at the time. Unfortunately he never replicated that for Town. Fine line between passion and hot headedness, crossed that line too often for me. Good luck to the pair of them. 0

Linkboy13 added 19:37 - Apr 29

Dispite being a critic of Norwood's off the pitch and on field antics you can't argue with his goal scoring record. If he had applied himself more to the job in hand things would have been better im sure. Carroll for me looks a player who is way past his best. His passing is neat and tidy but offers very little else a massive luxury. In my opinion he's probably never been fully fit. 0

jas0999 added 19:39 - Apr 29

Injury prone Carroll was a given. I suspect with investment, the club feel they can do better than Norwood. I wouldn’t disagree. Good luck to both. 0

Nobbysnuts added 19:40 - Apr 29

Cue Norwood to smash in 25 goals + in an injury free season with one of our rivals....you can just see it.....anyone remember will Keane????? 0

