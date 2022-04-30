Hladky Again Linked With Aberdeen
Saturday, 30th Apr 2022 09:27
Blues keeper Vaclav Hladky is again being linked with a return to Scotland with Aberdeen.
The Czech was first mentioned in connection with the Dons earlier in the month, although with no contact having been made with Town.
Now, according to the Scottish Daily Express, the 31-year-old has told the Blues he wants to play first-team football. Town are reported to have said that they won’t stand in his way but want to recoup the fee they paid Salford last summer.
Aberdeen boss Jim Godwin, who confirmed this week that he has money to spend this summer, was Hladky’s manager at St Mirren during the 2019/20 season and it’s said the keeper would be keen to play for him again while there is reportedly also interest from other sides.
Hladky joined Town from Salford last summer but having started the season as the Blues’ number one has spent most of the campaign on the bench since the arrival of Christian Walton, initially on loan from Brighton before signing a permanent deal in January.
The Brno-born keeper, who is contracted until the summer of 2024, has made only 14 appearances for Town, the most recent in Kieran McKenna’s first game in charge, the 1-0 victory over Wycombe in December.
Given his lack of opportunities, it would be little shock if Hladky were to move on this summer with Walton firmly established as the number one.
Photo: Matchday Images
