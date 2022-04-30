Baggott, Burns, Penney and Bonne Start Against Charlton

Saturday, 30th Apr 2022 11:56 Elkan Baggott makes his home league debut as the Blues host Charlton in their final game of 2021/22, while Wes Burns, Matt Penney and Macauley Bonne also return to the XI. Indonesian international Baggott is on the left of the back three for Cameron Burgess, who misses out having suffered an ankle injury in training. Burns is back at right wing-back having missed last week’s trip to Crewe, also due to an ankle, problem, while Penney is on the left with Dominic Thompson, whose loan from Brentford is up after today, absent from the 18. Bonne, playing the final game of his loan spell with his hometown club having been with the Blues all season from QPR, is the central striker. Bersant Celina is also playing the final game of his loan spell as one of the number 10s alongside Conor Chaplin behind Bonne. Sone Aluko is back on the bench after a knee problem. James Norwood, who has been told he will be leaving the club at the end of the season, is on the bench but there is no place for Tom Carroll, who has also been released. Midfielder Cameron Humphreys, 18, is among the subs, as are Kane Vincent-Young and Idris El Mizouni. For Charlton, Nathan Harness makes his league debut in goal, one of three changes with Ryan Inniss and Corey Blackett-Taylor returning to the XI. Former Town loanee Stephen Henderson is on the bench, while ex-midfielder Scott Fraser is out injured. Town: Walton, Donacien, Woolfenden, Baggott, Burns, Bakinson, Morsy (c), Penney, Chaplin, Celina, Bonne. Subs: Hladky, Vincent-Young, El Mizouni, Humphreys, Aluko, Norwood, Pigott. Charlton: Harness, Inniss, Pearce (c), Famewo, Matthews, Gilbey, Dobson, Morgan, Blackett-Taylor, Stockley, Washington. Subs: Henderson, Elerewe, Forster-Caskey, Lee, Jaiyesimi, Aneke, Burstow. Referee: Charles Breakspear (Surrey).

Edmundo added 12:16 - Apr 30

Frustrating Simpson hasn't been involved for reasons we are not privy to. I hope we bring the loanees off at half time but with Norwood off, there's nothing to gain putting him in either. Puzzling. 0

