Burns Named Player of the Year

Saturday, 30th Apr 2022 17:57 Wing-back Wes Burns was named the Town Player of the Year and also carried off the Ultimate Members gong at the Supporters Club’s Player of the Year Awards this afternoon. Burns, 27, had already topped the Players' Player and Corporate Sponsors polls as well as being named in the EFL League One Team of the Season. The Supporters Club received a record 10,000 votes with Janoi Donacien the runner-up. Cameron Humphreys was named the Academy Player of the Year. “Over the moon, to be fair,” Burns said when receiving the Harwich Rosebowl from Supporters Club chair Mark Ramsey and former Blues midfielder Darren Ambrose who hosted the sell-out event in the FanZone. “When I first signed here at the start of the year, I did not think I would be standing up here picking up a Player of the Year award, and even being in the EFL Team of the Season, I just didn’t think it was something I could achieve but I’m delighted I’ve bee able to achieve that.” Thank you too all the coaches that I have worked with over my scholarship, really enjoyed it and looking forward to next season https://t.co/Ckj5PStnvN — Cameron Humphreys (@cam_humphreys) April 30, 2022 Burns paid tribute to his friend Donacien: “Credit to him. I’m surprised he’s not stood here instead of me really, to be honest. He’s part of the reason I’ve had such a successful season, he’s basically been my rock behind me this season. “He deserves all the recognition he gets because he’s had a fantastic season. I know what it’s like being out of favour at a club, you’ve got to come back and prove a point. “I was at Fleetwood with him at the end of last year and even then our friendship blossomed from there. He’s a great bloke as well.” Burns says he’s looking forward to next season: “I can’t wait, to be honest. If it was down to me I know the lads wouldn’t agree but I’d just carry on into next season now. “The way we finished the season today, we’d all want to have another game next Saturday, we just want to keep them coming. “The boss has already said pre-season’s going to be well hard, so I’m looking forward to that. To echo what [skipper] Samy [Morsy] has said, in a year’s time hopefully we’ll be lifting the trophy.” Ultimate Members, who used to be known as the Away Match Passport holders, also named Burns their Player of the Year. In addition to Burns and Donacien, skipper Morsy and manager Kieran McKenna, who was given an award by Supporters Club president Irene Davey having taken over as boss earlier in the season, both spoke from the stage.

