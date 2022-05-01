Tractor Girls Out to Secure Second in Final Game at Portsmouth

Sunday, 1st May 2022 09:23 Ipswich Town Women will be looking to secure second place in FAWNL Southern Premier Division when they face Portsmouth at Westleigh Park in their final game of the season this afternoon (KO 2pm). Despite last week’s 1-0 home loss to third-placed Oxford, Town’s destiny is in their own hands with the U’s having drawn 3-3 away against champions Southampton on Wednesday. A win against Pompey, who are seventh in the table and held Town to a 1-1 draw at the Goldstar Ground in January, will confirm the Blues in second in their first ever season in the third tier of women’s football, as will matching Oxford's result in their game at Gillingham. Forward Maddie Biggs says having something riding on the fixture provides focus on the final day and that she and her team-mates are determined to finish second for their supporters. “It always makes the games more exciting when you’ve got something to play for. You’ve kind of got that in your head so it makes it more worthy, so it will be nice to go out there and put in a good performance and see what we can do,” she said. “We’re super up for it, we don’t want to go out on a loss. We don’t want to disappoint the fans as well because they’ve been with us for the whole season and seasons previous. We definitely want to give them a good game to watch for the last one.”

Photo: Ross Halls



