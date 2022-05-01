Burns and Bakinson in Team of the Week

Sunday, 1st May 2022 09:57 Goalscorers Wes Burns and Tyreeq Bakinson have been named in the League One Team of the Week following yesterday's 4-0 thrashing of Charlton at Portman Road. Bakinson's second goal of his loan spell from Bristol City in the seventh minute saw the Blues on their way to victory with Burns adding the second on 11, then the third five minutes after half-time. Burns's brace took him to 13 goals for the season making him Town's top scorer as well as a multiple player of the year award winner. Afterwards Bakinson, whose loan spell is now over, sent a message of thanks to all at Portman Road. Also in the final select XI of the season is former Blues striker Will Keane, whose Wigan side were crowned as League One champions yesterday.

Photo: Matchday Images



bluewarrior added 10:47 - May 1

Baginton has really grown on me. Yesterday hw was outstanding. It wasn't only the goal - his all round game was outstanding albeit after an edgy start. Another who has developed under McK and u would love to see him return buy the farewell message probably means that's not going to happen. All we need now is for MKD to miss out in the playoffs and we can steal Twine! 0

bluewarrior added 10:49 - May 1

Bakinson even! Bloody predictive text! 0

