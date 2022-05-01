Tractor Girls Finish Third After Final Day Defeat

Sunday, 1st May 2022 18:16

Ipswich Town Women ended their season in third place in the FAWNL Southern Premier Division after falling to a 1-0 defeat in their final game at Portsmouth.

Pompey won this afternoon’smatch at Westleigh Park via a Cherelle Khassal goal four minutes before half-time.

The defeat meant the Blues were pushed into third place with Oxford United moving above them into second after beating Gillingham 1-0 in their final match.

The Blues, who had been title contenders throughout their first season in the third tier, end the campaign 11 points behind title winners Southampton, who will face Wolverhampton Wanderers, who topped the Northern Division, in a play-off for a place in the Women’s Championship, and two behind Oxford.

Town: Quantrill, Boswell (Hubbard 56), Peake, Egan, Hughes, Horwood (c), Robertson, King, Brasero-Carreira (O’Brien 66), Grey (Biggs 75), Thomas. Subs: L Jackson, A Jackson.









Photo: Matchday Images

