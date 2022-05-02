U16s Beat Coventry to Lift PDL Cup

Monday, 2nd May 2022 15:23 Town’s U16s beat Coventry City 1-0 at the Coventry Building Society Arena this afternoon to match the U18s by winning their age group’s Professional Development League Cup final. Northern Ireland U17 international Rio Oudnie-Morgan, one of this summer’s new full-time academy scholars, netted the only goal in the 55th minute. Earlier in the second half, keeper Daniel Cullum, another of this summer’s new scholars, had saved a Rylie Siddall penalty down low to his right. Town: Cullum (c), Nkansa-Dwamena, Adebayo, Logan, Dobbs, Turner, Taylor, Graham (52 Towler), Davis (72 Domi), Flowers (66 Beswell), Oudnie-Morgan. Unused: Williamson, Heard. Att: 741. 🏆 COYB!#itfc pic.twitter.com/ZCFzeFBqsQ — Ipswich Town FC (@IpswichTown) May 2, 2022

Photo: Matchday Images



Flamencaman added 16:11 - May 2

Well done to the lads ,Logan any relation to our last Logan (Richard)? 0

Millsey added 16:18 - May 2

Well done lads💙💙 0

Edmundo added 16:18 - May 2

Well done lads: more reasons to be optimistic... 0

WhoisJimmyJuan added 16:20 - May 2

Well we are continuing to thrive with the youth, academy and women's teams. Hope to see some of these names in stars in the future. Too few of our recent promising flocks have really pushed on. Fingers crossed for these lads. Well done all and savour the moment. 0

