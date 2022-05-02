U16s Beat Coventry to Lift PDL Cup
Monday, 2nd May 2022 15:23
Town’s U16s beat Coventry City 1-0 at the Coventry Building Society Arena this afternoon to match the U18s by winning their age group’s Professional Development League Cup final.
Northern Ireland U17 international Rio Oudnie-Morgan, one of this summer’s new full-time academy scholars, netted the only goal in the 55th minute.
Earlier in the second half, keeper Daniel Cullum, another of this summer’s new scholars, had saved a Rylie Siddall penalty down low to his right.
Town: Cullum (c), Nkansa-Dwamena, Adebayo, Logan, Dobbs, Turner, Taylor, Graham (52 Towler), Davis (72 Domi), Flowers (66 Beswell), Oudnie-Morgan. Unused: Williamson, Heard. Att: 741.
Photo: Matchday Images
