Ndaba Named Salford Supporters' Player of the Year

Monday, 2nd May 2022 15:51 On-loan Blues defender Corrie Ndaba has been named Salford City’s Supporters' Player of the Year. Ndaba joined the Ammies in August and has made 28 starts and two sub appearances, and scored first senior goal at Hartlepool last month, featuring at left-back as well as at the heart of the defence. The 22-year-old was an unused sub for Salford in this afternoon's 2-2 draw at home to Mansfield, their penultimate game of the season. The Ammies are 10th, four points from the play-offs ahead of the final week. “It’s unbelievable, I’ve just enjoyed my time here,” Ndaba told Salford's official website. “Since I first come it’s been unbelievable, I’ve fell in love with the fans, the players, the staff, it’s just been unbelievable. “The love they’ve shown me I’ve never experienced anything like that before and it’s just, every time I’m on the pitch and I can hear them singing it gives me that extra boost, that extra confidence, when I’ve won my award there I couldn’t even get a word in they were still singing! “The manager [Gary Bowyer]’s put a lot of trust in me and given me the chance to show what I can do and given me the chance to play so many games so I’ll be forever grateful to the manager, to Salford and again for me it’s just been unbelievable, that’s the only word I can use!” The one-time Irish U21 call-up, who has previously had stints on loan at Ayr United, Hemel Hempstead and Chelmsford City, has made four starts for Town, all in cups. Ndaba is contracted to the Blues until the summer of 2023 with the club having an option for a further season. Speaking just over a week ago, Town manager Kieran McKenna said he was looking forward to having a closer look at the Dubliner. “Corrie’s someone who’s had a good season,” McKenna said. “I haven’t been able to see him live yet, I’ve seen some stuff on video but I certainly want to watch much more over the next couple of weeks whenever our schedule closes down in terms of the games programme. “He’s a good player, I like his profile, people have spoken highly about him over his time here and how he’s done at Salford, so he’s someone I want to have a closer look at and then decide what’s going to be the best pathway, both for him and for the club.” And your Supporters' Player of the Year...@CorrieNdaba 👏 #WeAreSalford 🦁🔴 pic.twitter.com/tv7AlbILUo — Salford City FC (@SalfordCityFC) May 2, 2022

Photo: Matchday Images



HighgateBlue added 16:04 - May 2

Fantastic effort. Can't ask any more of the lad.



(I'm not going to ask whether Hladky won this award in 2020-21 though... :) ) 0

WhoisJimmyJuan added 16:17 - May 2

Well done Corrie. I have a feeling you'd be happy to stay there so please don't be disappointed to stay with us! 0

Edmundo added 16:19 - May 2

Could be the answer to our left side problem?? 0

