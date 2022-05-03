Bookies Link McKenna With Watford
Tuesday, 3rd May 2022 09:16
According to one bookmaker Town boss Kieran McKenna is among the favourites to be the next manager of Watford, however little ought to be read into the link.
The Hornets are currently managed by Roy Hodgson, who took over following Claudio Ranieri’s departure in January, but with the veteran former England boss appearing likely to be dismissed in the summer with the Hertfordshire side all but relegated from the Premier League.
McKenna is listed as 4-1 second-favourite by BetVictor behind former Watford skipper and current QPR assistant manager John Eustace, who is at 3-1, and ahead of former Watford boss Sean Dyche, who is at 8-1 having recently been sacked by Burnley.
Early next manager odds are notoriously speculative with the market moved by very little activity.
McKenna, who took over at Town in mid-December having previously been on the staff at Manchester United, was asked about potential interest in him from elsewhere at the Fans’ Forum in March and stated his intention to stay at Portman Road for the long haul.
“I wouldn’t be at the club if I didn’t think it could match my ambition,” he said. “I’ve moved here from the biggest football club in the world, a football club that has a very special place for me, that I grew up up supporting and I felt I had a really big part of going forward in the future.
“I wouldn’t have made the step to any football club, I wanted to go somewhere where there was a project, where there was the potential to grow something and to be there over a good period of time.
“That was the type of project that I was waiting for, that was the type of project [CEO] Mark [Ashton] and the club presented to me.
“That was very much my intention coming in here. From what I’ve seen first hand, that feeling has only been strengthened in terms of the ambition of the football club, the potential of the football club if we all get behind it.
“We know that’s going to be a long journey, I’m here to be a big part of that journey and to help guide the football club to where it wants to get to and obviously where ultimately I want to get to as a manager.
“I feel like I’ve worked at the highest levels of the game in club football and feel confident there and I feel that’s somewhere where I want to be again.
“That’s a journey that I want to take with Ipswich Town, that’s the direction that I want to develop this football club and that’s certainly where all my concentration is going to be.”
