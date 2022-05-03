Bookies Link McKenna With Watford

Tuesday, 3rd May 2022 09:16 According to one bookmaker Town boss Kieran McKenna is among the favourites to be the next manager of Watford, however little ought to be read into the link. The Hornets are currently managed by Roy Hodgson, who took over following Claudio Ranieri’s departure in January, but with the veteran former England boss appearing likely to be dismissed in the summer with the Hertfordshire side all but relegated from the Premier League. McKenna is listed as 4-1 second-favourite by BetVictor behind former Watford skipper and current QPR assistant manager John Eustace, who is at 3-1, and ahead of former Watford boss Sean Dyche, who is at 8-1 having recently been sacked by Burnley. Early next manager odds are notoriously speculative with the market moved by very little activity. McKenna, who took over at Town in mid-December having previously been on the staff at Manchester United, was asked about potential interest in him from elsewhere at the Fans’ Forum in March and stated his intention to stay at Portman Road for the long haul. “I wouldn’t be at the club if I didn’t think it could match my ambition,” he said. “I’ve moved here from the biggest football club in the world, a football club that has a very special place for me, that I grew up up supporting and I felt I had a really big part of going forward in the future. “I wouldn’t have made the step to any football club, I wanted to go somewhere where there was a project, where there was the potential to grow something and to be there over a good period of time. “That was the type of project that I was waiting for, that was the type of project [CEO] Mark [Ashton] and the club presented to me. “That was very much my intention coming in here. From what I’ve seen first hand, that feeling has only been strengthened in terms of the ambition of the football club, the potential of the football club if we all get behind it. “We know that’s going to be a long journey, I’m here to be a big part of that journey and to help guide the football club to where it wants to get to and obviously where ultimately I want to get to as a manager. “I feel like I’ve worked at the highest levels of the game in club football and feel confident there and I feel that’s somewhere where I want to be again. “That’s a journey that I want to take with Ipswich Town, that’s the direction that I want to develop this football club and that’s certainly where all my concentration is going to be.”

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



GiveusaWave added 09:36 - May 3

Don't think he'll be leaving us anytime soon.... 2

MickMillsTash added 09:38 - May 3

You can't see him going to Watford for 3 months and losing his job after 2 draws and a defeat, But should Forest or Bournemouth not go up and then want a new manager he may well be linked- those offers would test his commitment. 2

DinDjarin added 09:39 - May 3

No chance he will be going anywhere. Just paper talk.



He has everything he needs here and the freedom and backing to achieve his ambition.



1

grumpyoldman added 09:45 - May 3

They can have an Ipswich manager McCarthy or Lambert are unemployed, Cook may not be secure at Chesterfield 1

WeWereZombies added 09:52 - May 3

As far as managers who were once at Manchester United and have also managed Ipswich I think Roy Keane would be a better fit for Watford... 0

dirtydingusmagee added 09:53 - May 3

naaaaaaaaaaaaa 0

bluerico added 10:09 - May 3

Watford are notorious for changing managers every few months. Cannot see McKenna leaving us for this with all the uncertainty it would bring for him. 0

Michael101 added 10:14 - May 3

Someone who,s been out of work for a year or so ,can have a few months work. 0

ArnieM added 10:16 - May 3

Mick McCarthy - a perfect match 👍 0

Freddies_Ears added 10:23 - May 3

Doubt he has seen this news as he's just moved into his new house.... I would be astonished if he left now. And a bit of my soul would die if he did. 0

Len_Brennan added 10:24 - May 3

I can't see him going to Watford, given their more continental approach to appointing and sacking managers and the general sense of insecurity for managers of that club.

It is however significant that his name has not only been put forward as a potential option, but as one of the favourites for that job.

It is clearly no more than speculation based on nothing of substance, but it is being speculated on nonetheless; what KMcK has done with us has been noticed elsewhere & it is inevitable that there will be interest in him. Which Championship side would not be looking at a young, intelligent, well spoken, inspiring coach, who has his team playing good football, the fans flocking to get their season tickets, & who came through the ranks at Tottenham & Manchester United?

Ipswich Town FC gives KMcK a great opportunity to take an underperforming club from League 1 to the Premiership in a short period of time, given the scale of investment into the club, the fanbase & the support of the owners/Board for the man they appointed. In my view, if would take a very big offer, from a very big club, in a very desirable location for him, in order to make him consider leaving ITFC before actually achieving something tangible here, but there probably are a couple of clubs that could offer him that, were they of a mind to make a move for him ... but it won't be Watford. 0

RegencyBlue added 10:34 - May 3

I’m sure there are jobs which may tempt him but can’t see Watford being one of them.



He’d be looking for another job within six months at most! 0

Lightningboy added 10:35 - May 3

Watford who’ve had more managers in the last 10 years than we’ve had in our entire history?!..they’re a joke of a club..KM,don’t be fooled by the lure of a championship club who’ll ditch you at the click of a finger..you are adored here & there’s a good chance we’ll be overtaking Watford within 2 years.



I’d be extremely surprised if our ambitious owners let this happen.



The bookies can go and get stuffed too. 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments