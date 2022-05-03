U23s Host Blades at Portman Road Aiming to Confirm Title

Tuesday, 3rd May 2022 11:06

Town’s top-of-the-table U23s will be aiming to secure the Professional Development League Two South title when they host Sheffield United at Portman Road this afternoon (KO 1pm).

The young Blues, now coached by John McGreal, have already secured a place in the end-of-season play-offs and a win against the Blades, who have already won the North Division, or otherwise bettering or matching the result of Bristol City in second, who host Coventry this afternoon, will confirm the title.

Only the Cobbold Stand will be in use with turnstiles opening at 12.30pm. Season ticket holders, Junior Blues and Silver members from 2021/22 will be admitted free, while non-season ticket holders' prices are £3 for adults and £1 for concessions (seniors 65-plus, under-23s and under-19s).









Photo: Blair Ferguson